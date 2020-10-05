Tech Football to Celebrate Cape Day ATL vs. Louisville

THE FLATS – For the second-straight year, Georgia Tech football will celebrate Cape Day ATL in honor of the superhero patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets’ celebration of Cape Day ATL 2020 will be in conjunction with Friday’s nationally televised contest versus Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium (7 p.m. – ESPN).

In its seventh year, Cape Day ATL is an annual tradition that encourages the community to honor and celebrate the superhero patients battling illnesses and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. This year marks the second-straight year that Georgia Tech football is celebrating Cape Day ATL, which is formally set for Friday, Oct. 16.

This season, Georgia Tech football’s support of Children’s goes beyond celebrating Cape Day ATL, as Tech extended its partnership with Children’s to create the season-long “Money Down” campaign. In supporting the “Money Down” campaign, Tech urges fans to make a financial pledge to Children’s for every third- and fourth-down stop that the Yellow Jackets make on defense and every third and fourth down that they convert on offense throughout the season. Leading the way, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has pledged to donate $10 for every “Money Down” stop and conversion this season. With 57 “Money Down” conversions and stops through three games, Collins has already committed to donating $570 to Children’s. Fans can make a pledge or a donation online by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech fans are encouraged to help the Yellow Jackets celebrate Cape Day ATL 2020 by wearing official Cape Day ATL capes and/or face coverings for Friday’s game, whether in person at Bobby Dodd Stadium or at home watching on ESPN. Official capes and face coverings can be purchased at choa.org/capeday. Capes will also be available for purchase on gameday at the Barnes & Noble Georgia Tech Bookstore in Tech Square and at merchandise locations throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium, with all proceeds going to Children’s.

An extremely limited number of tickets are still available for Friday’s game and can be purchased at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.