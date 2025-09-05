The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech Football (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Gardner-Webb (1-0, 0-0 OVC-Big South)
Saturday, Sept. 6 · 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACCNX | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Justin Kutcher
Analyst: Forrest Conoly
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Since the beginning of the 2023 season (head coach Brent Key’s first full season at the helm), Georgia Tech has rushed for at least 300 yards four times in 23 games against NCAA Division I FBS opponents. That is the most 300-yard games against FBS competition by any team in the nation since the beginning of the ’23 season.
The Yellow Jackets ran for 320 yards in last Friday’s season-opening win at Colorado, led by a career-high 156 yards on the ground from quarterback Haynes King.
THE TRAILER
Coming Soon
THE UNIFORM
Fresh for The Flats 🔥#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jE5J8GmdeH
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 4, 2025
Golden debut for the home opener ✨#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/WhVoyIxv7i
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 4, 2025
THE CAPTAINS
Coming Soon
MORE BUZZ
The Yellow Jackets are back tomorrow 🗣️
Be loud. Bring the energy!
🎟️https://t.co/Ar2u3CxajT#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ge2Falnevr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2025
A message from @CoachBrentKeyGT #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/yWwsgaeMw3
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2025
Good luck to all of our #ProJackets as the regular season begins! 🏈
📰 https://t.co/dtbuTJ3JP0 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/IbcjdObfLJ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 4, 2025
After a pair of 1st Team All-Ivy League seasons, homegrown RB Malachi Hosley is eager to prove himself all over again with @GeorgiaTechFB.
(Sharing a connection with a GT legend doesn’t hurt, either.)
My column: https://t.co/o2lAi5zJhX
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) September 4, 2025
We need 𝗬𝗢𝗨 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for our home opener❕
🎟️https://t.co/Ar2u3CxajT#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Y6qVEzE0FY
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 4, 2025
Primetime Jackets 🤩
📺 Most-watched Friday night telecast in the U.S.
🏈 More viewers than any Friday regular-season game on ESPN in 2024
🔥 More than double the viewers of Temple vs. Oklahoma in 2024#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/peyDoYOB76
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 4, 2025
This Saturday marks the Yellow Jackets' home opener against Gardner-Webb 🐝
Get the full matchup preview👇
📰 https://t.co/wlxBcZOMUP pic.twitter.com/kw15SHZuqQ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 3, 2025
Game 2 🔜#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/B9PB3H7xC5
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 3, 2025
𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙋𝙊𝙒 🏅@haynes_king10
📰https://t.co/FR9GDzZqbF#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/nYaZh12u4E
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 3, 2025
Check out what’s new at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025 🏟️👇#StingEm 🐝https://t.co/3cGFEZ1XiQ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 3, 2025
Just the second FBS player since 2000 to record 140+ passing yards, 140+ rushing yards, and 3+ TDs in a season opener.
👑 @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/fs09cj1mHz
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 2, 2025
"I love playing for Key."
QB @haynes_king10 dishes on the culture head coach Brent Key is building at @GeorgiaTechFB. pic.twitter.com/B5OnaLy7Zg
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 2, 2025
"𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙖𝙩 𝘽𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙤𝙙𝙙. 𝙒𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙤𝙪𝙩."
🗣️@CoachBrentKeyGT
🎟️https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/6UXJS8jWrY
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 2, 2025
Back on home turf 🏠
🆚 Gardner-Webb
🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 6
🕝 3:30 pm
🏟️ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
📺 @accnetwork
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxajT#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/C8Gie4KxPu
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 1, 2025
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Press Conference
Wednesday: What’s New at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025
Wednesday: Tech’s King Named Maxwell National Player of the Week
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Poison Ivy
Thursday: Week 2 Uniform Reveal
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.