The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. Gardner-Webb

DID YOU KNOW? Since the beginning of the 2023 season (head coach Brent Key’s first full season at the helm), Georgia Tech has rushed for at least 300 yards four times in 23 games against NCAA Division I FBS opponents. That is the most 300-yard games against FBS competition by any team in the nation since the beginning of the ’23 season. The Yellow Jackets ran for 320 yards in last Friday’s season-opening win at Colorado, led by a career-high 156 yards on the ground from quarterback Haynes King .

📺 Most-watched Friday night telecast in the U.S. 🏈 More viewers than any Friday regular-season game on ESPN in 2024 🔥 More than double the viewers of Temple vs. Oklahoma in 2024 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/peyDoYOB76

After a pair of 1st Team All-Ivy League seasons, homegrown RB Malachi Hosley is eager to prove himself all over again with @GeorgiaTechFB .

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.