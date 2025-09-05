Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. Gardner-Webb

Share

2025 Season Tickets Single-Game Tickets Parking Helluva Block Party ft. LOCASH

Georgia Tech Football (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Gardner-Webb (1-0, 0-0 OVC-Big South)
Saturday, Sept. 6 · 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ACCNX | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Justin Kutcher
Analyst: Forrest Conoly

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Since the beginning of the 2023 season (head coach Brent Key’s first full season at the helm), Georgia Tech has rushed for at least 300 yards four times in 23 games against NCAA Division I FBS opponents. That is the most 300-yard games against FBS competition by any team in the nation since the beginning of the ’23 season.
The Yellow Jackets ran for 320 yards in last Friday’s season-opening win at Colorado, led by a career-high 156 yards on the ground from quarterback Haynes King.

THE TRAILER

Coming Soon

THE UNIFORM

 

 

THE CAPTAINS

Coming Soon

MORE BUZZ

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Press Conference
Wednesday: What’s New at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025
Wednesday: Tech’s King Named Maxwell National Player of the Week
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Poison Ivy
Thursday: Week 2 Uniform Reveal

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Georgia Tech Football Unveils Week 2 Uniforms

Yellow Jackets to debut new gold helmets and gold adidas jerseys on Saturday vs Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech Football Unveils Week 2 Uniforms
Football Brent Key Coach’s Show Coming Back to Fraternity Row for Clemson

Georgia Tech’s Kappa Sigma to host weekly radio show on Thursday, Sept. 11

Brent Key Coach’s Show Coming Back to Fraternity Row for Clemson
Football Inside The Chart: Poison Ivy

Homegrown RB Malachi Hosley is eager to prove himself all over again at Georgia Tech

Inside The Chart: Poison Ivy
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets