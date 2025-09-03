Tech’s King Named Maxwell National Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) was named the Maxwell National Player of the Week on Wednesday, in recognition of his historic performance in the Yellow Jackets’ 27-20 win at Colorado, last Friday.

King was also named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of Week, which recognizes college football’s top offensive player of the week who is from, or plays, in the state of Texas.

King passed for 143 yards, ran for a career-high 156 and scored three rushing touchdowns (4, 17 and 45 yards) to help Georgia Tech overcome a disastrous start and lead the Yellow Jackets to their 27-20 victory at Colorado.

After Georgia Tech turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions of the season, King engineered scoring drives on five of the Jackets’ final seven possessions in the come-from-behind win. He capped the impressive showing with his game-winning, 45-yard touchdown run with just 1:07 left on the clock.

In the process, King became only the second NCAA Division I FBS player with at least 140 passing yards, 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a season opener since 2000, joining reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who accomplished the feat as Oklahoma’s quarterback in the Sooners’ season-opening win over Houston in 2019.

King also became only the second ACC player since the turn of the century with at least 100 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three scores in a season opener. He’s joined on that list by another Yellow Jacket, TaQuon Marshall, who threw for 120 yards, ran for 248 and scored five times in Tech’s 2017 opener against Tennessee.

King’s inclusion on the Manning Award Stars of the Week list is the second of his career (he also received the honor following his performance in a win over No. 18 North Carolina in 2023). Fans are encouraged to vote for King as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week by clicking HERE. The Manning Award Quarterback of the Week will be named after voting closes on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

The ACC weekly honor is the fourth of King’s career. He was previously named ACC Quarterback of the Week following his performances against 18th-ranked UNC in 2023, No. 10 Florida State in 2024 and No. 6 Georgia in ’24.

