Tech Football Returns to The Flats on Saturday

Sr. RB Jamal Haynes had 92 yards from scrimmage in last Friday’s season opener at Colorado (Ray Bahner/Georgia Tech athletics photo)
• Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its 2025 schedule and puts a five-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on the line when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
• Georgia Tech opened the season with a hard-fought 27-20 victory at Colorado last Friday night. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on each of three first three possessions (all in the first eight minutes of the game), but bounced back to score five of the last seven times they had the ball, capped by quarterback Haynes King’s game-winning 45-yard touchdown run with just 1:07 remaining.
• The Jackets became only the seventh team in the last 10 seasons to win a road game against a power-conference opponent when turning the ball over at least three times while its opponent had zero turnovers.
• King was the catalyst behind the comeback win in Colorado, rushing for a career-high 156 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, while also passing for 143 yards. He became only the second NCAA Division I FBS player since 2000 with at least 140 passing yards, 140 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in a season opener, joining reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who accomplished the feat as Oklahoma’s QB vs. Houston in 2019.
• Gardner-Webb is fresh off an impressive come-from-behind victory of its own in last Saturday’s season opener at Western Carolina. Gardner-Webb rallied from a 35-7 deficit to defeat WCU, 52-45.
• Saturday’s matchup is the second all-time between Georgia Tech and Gardner-Webb. In 2008, Hall of Fame head coach Paul Johnson’s first season at Tech, the Yellow Jackets needed a field goal block by future first-round NFL Draft pick Derrick Morgan in the final 10 seconds of the game to eke out a 10-7 win over the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
