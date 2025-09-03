What’s New at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech welcomes fans to the 113th season of football at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, when the Yellow Jackets host Gardner-Webb. Kickoff for the 2025 home opener is set for 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech athletics strives every year to update and improve the gameday experience for fans at major college football’s oldest on-campus stadium. Upgrades that fans should look out for in 2025 include:

BOBBY DODD STADIUM BECOMES A (MOSTLY) CASHLESS FACILITY

In an effort to expedite lines at concession and souvenir stands throughout the stadium and allow fans to return to their seats more quickly to cheer on the Yellow Jackets, Bobby Dodd Stadium has joined hundreds of professional and college venues throughout the nation in becoming a cashless facility. Concession and souvenir stands throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium will only accept credit/debit cards, with the exception of one concession stand per concourse that will still accept cash for the convenience of fans. Cash-accepting concession stands are located in sections 107 (West Festival), 115 (North), 128 (East), 206 (Upper West), 213 (Upper North) and 225 (Upper East).

UPGRADED IN-GAME APP INTEGRATION

The Hive, the interactive gameday experience for fans on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app, has a whole new look in 2025. Download the app today to experience a new way to be the DJ at Bobby Dodd Stadium, play in-game trivia and more.

ENHANCED VIDEOBOARD EXPERIENCE

Fans will experience new features throughout every game on Bobby Dodd Stadium’s videoboard. New and improved video productions include a refreshed team entrance, exciting hype segments and more.

IN-GAME VIDEOBOARD MESSAGES

As previously announced this summer, fans also now have the opportunity to purchase messages to be displayed on the Bobby Dodd Stadium videoboard at every home game this season. There are a very limited number of videoboard message opportunities available for every home game this season, and messages must be purchased and submitted at least five business days prior to each game. Click HERE for more information and to purchase a videoboard message.

NEW CAMPUS TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Fans are encouraged to be on the lookout for some new traffic patterns across campus, as Georgia Tech has recently completed its highly anticipated campus cycle track. Designed with safety and convenience in mind, the track accommodates bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards, offering a dedicated, bi-directional path separated from vehicular traffic. The construction of the cycle track has created some changes to vehicular traffic lanes. Please be aware of new road markings and signage and follow instruction of personnel directing traffic for the safety of all who are on campus on gamedays.

Gameday on The Flats begins at 7 a.m., when all campus-controlled parking areas open for fans. Helluva Block Party, driven by Hyundai and featuring LOCASH, begins at 11:30 a.m. on North Avenue. Helluva Block Party includes Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech’s gameday arrival, at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium and be in their seats early for pregame festivities, which include the Yellow Jackets exciting field entrance behind the Ramblin’ Wreck, followed by toe meets leather at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets – including season tickets, single-game tickets and a wide variety of mini-plans and special promotions for Saturday’s home opener – are still available at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.