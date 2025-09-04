Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Week 1 of the NFL season is here and Georgia Tech is represented on eight NFL rosters. Read more below to catch up with all the #ProJackets in the league…

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Preseason Stats: One of two new Pro Jackets in 2025, Biggers impressed with five total tackles and a pass deflection during the preseason for Miami, making the 53-man roster as a 7th round draft pick (253 overall). His incredible field goal blocking ability will make him an easy choice for special teams playing time in Miami this season while he works his way up the rotation on defense.

Week One: at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Preseason Stats: Butker was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals in the preseason, including a long of 58-yards. He continues his hall of fame worthy career with a Friday night battle against the LA Chargers from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night.

Week One: vs. Los Angeles Chargers* (Friday at 8:00 p.m. – TV: YouTube)

*in Sao Paulo, Brazil

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Preseason Stats: One of two new Pro Jackets in 2025, Hawes is expected to be a much larger piece to the Buffalo offense than was originally thought when the Bills drafted the bruising tight end in the 5th round (173 overall). After impressing local media, teammates and coaches during offseason workouts, Hawes saw action in all three preseasn games, making one catch for eight yards while doing what he does best, moving bodies in the blocking game. Bills fans are expecting Hawes to be the third TE for the always contending Bills, seeing significant playing time for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Week One: vs Baltimore Ravens (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Preseason Stats: After joining the Vikings over the summer, Mason saw action in just the first game of the preseason, rushing for 20 yards on four carries. Mason is expected to split carries with Aaron Jones Sr. in Minnesota but reporters close to the team expect Mason to lead the team in rushing attempts as the Vikings hope to be a playoff contender.

Week One: at Chicago Bears (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ABC/ESPN)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Preseason Stats: Thomas made three total tackles across two preseason games for the Cowboys as he looks to stake his claim to a spot on the Cowboys defense. Already a trusted player on special teams, Thomas is sure to be a key piece to any Cowboys success in 2025.

Week One: at Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC Peacock)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Preseason Stats: Did not compete (injury). Status for Week 1 is questionable after coming out of retirement this past summer.

Week One: at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Preseason Stats: Saw time in the final preseason game for New England, recording a pair of assisted tackles against the New York Giants. White will look to be a rotational piece along the Patriots defensive line for new head coach Mike Vrable

Week One: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Two former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

