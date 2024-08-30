The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. Georgia State

Georgia Tech Football vs. Georgia State
Saturday, Aug. 31 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Georgia · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Tom Luginbill
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
Also Live From Atlanta:
ACC Huddle | 11 a.m. ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 3 p.m. ET | Tech Tower Lawn | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 6:30 p.m. ET | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | Postgame | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM | SiriusXM 138 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Joe Hamilton
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2023 GT Football Info Guide
DID YOU KNOW?
Saturday’s game is the first of the 112th season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Opened in 1913, Bobby Dodd Stadium is the oldest on-campus stadium in NCAA Division I FBS.
CAPTAINS
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Ryan Cameron To Serve as PA for Georgia Tech Football
Monday: Yellow Jackets Rake in Honors Following Win Over No. 10 FSU
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: What’s New at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Thursday: Inside The Chart: How He Rolls
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Georgia Tech Student Season Tickets Sold Out
Friday: Tech Talks with Liv and Allen Mogridge
