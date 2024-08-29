THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football officially opens the 112th season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday when it hosts Georgia State at 8 p.m.
Fans in attendance for Yellow Jacket games at Bobby Dodd this season will notice a number of changes throughout the venerable venue. What’s new at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 includes:
NEW CONCESSIONS OFFERINGS
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field’s already great lineup of food and beverages throughout the stadium has become even more exciting with the addition of three new items: Chicken Salad Chick, Cajun Nachos and Philly Water Ice.
Chicken Salad Chick – West Festival, Section 110
The Stadium Chick – scoop or sandwich of any flavor chicken salad, Broccoli Salad or chips, and a buttercream cookie
Flavors include:
- Classic Carol – All white meat, shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayonnaise, and our secret seasoning.
- Fancy Nancy – Dress it up with Fuji apples, seedless grapes, and pecans.
- Buffalo Barclay – Craving wings? This is definitely the choice for you.
- Sassy Scotty – A zesty blend of ranch, bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Broccoli Salad
Cookies
Cajun Nachos – West Festival, Section 108
Options include:
- Cajun Pot Roast Nachos
- Blackened Chicken Nachos
- Crawfish Etouffee Nachos
- Vegetarian Red Beans and Rice Nachos
- Burrito with Chips and Salsa
- Bread Pudding a la mode
- Cajun Boiled Peanuts
Philly Water Ice – available on all concourses
Flavors include:
- Watermelon
- Mango
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Blueberry
- Cherry
GOAL LINE CLUB PRESENTED BY GENESIS
The Goal Line Club Presented by Genesis, Georgia Tech’s newest and recently renovated premium seating area at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, makes its debut on Saturday.
Located on the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium between the 100 and 200 levels, the Goal Line Club Presented by Genesis offers Georgia Tech fans a high-end full premium gameday experience. Amenities include an indoor club area, private outdoor seating, exclusive food and beverage service and more.
Access to the Goal Line Club Presented by Genesis, which is in the former location of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Letterwinners Lounge, will remain a premium benefit for members of Georgia Tech’s Letterwinners Club. This exciting development will not only give Letterwinners Club members the opportunity for an upgraded gameday experience, but will also provide other Goal Line Club Presented by Genesis ticket-holders with the opportunity to cheer on the Yellow Jackets alongside some of their favorite Tech legends.
Goal Line Club Presented by Genesis tickets for all home games in 2024 are SOLD OUT. Contact the Georgia Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 888-TECH-TIX for information on how to access the Goal Line Club by Genesis in 2025.
CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS
Follow the exciting progress on the Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center throughout the season. Fanning Center construction is occurring on the north end of the stadium. For the safety of everyone in attendance, fans are asked to please follow all instructions posted on signage around the construction activity, inside and outside of the stadium.
REMOVAL OF BAG VALETS
With Georgia Tech’s clear bag policy having been enacted for several years, similar policies being standard at the majority of sports venues throughout the United States and a reduction of available space around Bobby Dodd Stadium due to construction of the Fanning Center, Tech has removed bag valets from the vicinity of the stadium in 2024. Therefore, fans that have bags that do not comply with the policy will either need to return their bags to their vehicle or dispose of them before entering Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech appreciates fans’ cooperation with the clear bag policy.
Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC) returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday for its home opener and first-ever meeting with Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network and fans in attendance are encouraged to WEAR WHITE. Click HERE for a special Wear White ticket offer.
