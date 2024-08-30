Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Liv and Allen Mogridge

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, volleyball's Liv Mogridge and GT football coach Allen Mogridge join Tech Talks

Share

2024 Georgia Tech Volleyball Tickets

2024 GEORGIA TECH VOLLEYBALL TICKETS

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its third-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. against Florida, presented by Delta. Last season, Tech set a new attendance record with 5,303 fans in the crowd against UGA. Help us set another record by purchasing your single game tickets HERE

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Courtside: Reserved Adult $30 / Reserved Youth $30

Lower Level SL Reserved: Reserved Adult $15 / Reserved Youth $8

Lower Level Endzone/General Admission: Adult $10/ Youth $8 / Group $5

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - August 29

Head Coach Brent Key meets with media ahead of Saturday's home opener vs. Georgia State

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - August 29
Football VIDEO: GT Football Media Availability - August 28

RB Jamal Haynes, DB LaMiles Brooks & RT Jordan Williams meet with media ahead of Week 1 vs. GSU

VIDEO: GT Football Media Availability - August 28
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - August 27

Head Coach Brent Key meets with media ahead of Saturday's home opener vs. Georgia State

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - August 27
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets