Yellow Jackets Rake in Honors Following Win Over No. 10 FSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football received several individual honors on Monday in recognition of its 24-21 win over No. 10 Florida State in last Saturday’s season opener in Dublin, Ireland.
Head coach Brent Key was named the Bobby Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week, while r-Jr. QB Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.), RB Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.), OL Weston Franklin (Jesup, Ga./Wayne County H.S.) and LB Kyle Efford (Dacula, Ga./Dacula H.S.) were all named Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week for their roles in the Yellow Jackets’ win over the 10th-ranked Seminoles.
King was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week after totaling 210 yards of offense (146 passing, 64 rushing) and leading the Yellow Jackets to scores on four of their seven possessions in the win over FSU. It’s the second time that he’s been named ACC Quarterback of the Week, with the first coming following last season’s win over No. 17 North Carolina.
Haynes scored two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career and led all players with 75 rushing yards on just 11 carries (6.8 avg.), en route to being named ACC Running Back of the Week. In addition to the 75 yards on the ground, which included scores from 1 and 2 yards out, Haynes also caught a pair of passes for 16 yards, good for a game-high 91 total yards from scrimmage.
Franklin, Georgia Tech’s center, was the anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rush for 190 yards while also not allowing a sack against Florida State’s highly touted defensive front. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career, as he also earned the honor in last season’s win over No. 17 UNC.
Efford headlined a Georgia Tech defense that limited Florida State to 291 yards of total offense, including just 98 on the ground, on his way to being named the ACC Linebacker of the Week. Efford had 10 tackles, as Tech held FSU to just 40 rushing yards on 26 attempts (1.5 avg.) after the Seminoles first offensive series of the game. It’s the second time that he’s been named ACC Linebacker of the Week, with the first coming after last season’s win over Syracuse.
Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC) returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday for its home opener and first-ever meeting with Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network and fans in attendance are encouraged to WEAR WHITE. Click HERE for a special Wear White ticket offer.
