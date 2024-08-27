Tech Opens Home Slate Against Atlanta Foe

Under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will be the setting for Saturday’s home opener between Georgia Tech and Georgia State

• Coming off its first season-opening victory in four years and looking to move to 2-0 for the first time in eight seasons, Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its 2024 schedule versus Georgia State.

• Georgia Tech opened its 2024 slate by knocking off No. 10 Florida State, 24-21, last Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr’s 44-yard game-winning field goal as time expired capped a 12-play drive that milked the final 6:33 off the clock for the Yellow Jackets.

• Tech won its season opener for the first time since it won at Florida State, 16-13, in the 2020 opener.

• Last Saturday’s win over No. 10 Florida State was the Jackets’ first over a top-10 opponent since their 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” triumph over No. 9 FSU on Oct. 24, 2015.

• Georgia Tech’s season-opening win over a top-10 opponent was its first since it knocked off No. 4 Alabama, 24-21, Sept. 12, 1981.

• The Yellow Jackets are looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since they won their first three games of the 2016 season.

• Although their campuses are separated by less than two miles, Georgia Tech and Georgia State are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

• Georgia Tech is 39-4-2 all-time against opponents from the state of Georgia besides archrival Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not lost to an in-state opponent besides UGA since a 7-6 loss to Oglethorpe on Sept. 25, 1926. Its only other defeats to in-state opponents besides UGA came in the 19th century.