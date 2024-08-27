Open search form
Tech Opens Home Slate Against Atlanta Foe

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL vs. GEORGIA STATE

Saturday, Aug. 31 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Also Live from Atlanta: ACC PM (Friday at 4 p.m. – Tech Tower Lawn) | ACC Huddle (Saturday at 11 a.m. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium and 3 p.m. – Tech Tower Lawn) | Helluva Block Party ft. Old Dominion (Saturday at 4 p.m. – North Avenue)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 138 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia2024 GT Football Info Guide

Under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will be the setting for Saturday’s home opener between Georgia Tech and Georgia State

 

• Coming off its first season-opening victory in four years and looking to move to 2-0 for the first time in eight seasons, Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its 2024 schedule versus Georgia State.

• Georgia Tech opened its 2024 slate by knocking off No. 10 Florida State, 24-21, last Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr’s 44-yard game-winning field goal as time expired capped a 12-play drive that milked the final 6:33 off the clock for the Yellow Jackets.

• Tech won its season opener for the first time since it won at Florida State, 16-13, in the 2020 opener.

• Last Saturday’s win over No. 10 Florida State was the Jackets’ first over a top-10 opponent since their 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” triumph over No. 9 FSU on Oct. 24, 2015.

• Georgia Tech’s season-opening win over a top-10 opponent was its first since it knocked off No. 4 Alabama, 24-21, Sept. 12, 1981.

• The Yellow Jackets are looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since they won their first three games of the 2016 season.

• Although their campuses are separated by less than two miles, Georgia Tech and Georgia State are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

• Georgia Tech is 39-4-2 all-time against opponents from the state of Georgia besides archrival Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not lost to an in-state opponent besides UGA since a 7-6 loss to Oglethorpe on Sept. 25, 1926. Its only other defeats to in-state opponents besides UGA came in the 19th century.

