Georgia Tech Student Season Tickets Sold Out

THE FLATS – For the first time in recent memory, Georgia Tech’s full allotment of student season tickets for the 2024 football season are SOLD OUT, Tech athletics announced on Thursday.

Tech students bought 5,939 season tickets ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. The 5,939 tickets sold are a 27% increase (1,257 total season tickets) over last season. Originally, only 5,119 season tickets were allocated for Georgia Tech students in the north end zone at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Due to the high demand, Tech athletics opened seating in the south end zone to accommodate more than 800 additional student season tickets.

Additionally, Georgia Tech’s allotment of nearly 1,000 complimentary single-game tickets for Saturday’s home opener versus Georgia State was also claimed in its entirety this week. However, Georgia Tech athletics is working to open additional seating areas in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field to accommodate more Tech students. If additional seating for students does become available, those single-game tickets can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday morning by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC) returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday for its home opener and first-ever meeting with Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network and fans in attendance are encouraged to WEAR WHITE. Click HERE for a special Wear White ticket offer.

