Ryan Cameron to Serve as PA for Georgia Tech Football

THE FLATS – Emmy award-winning personality, Ryan Cameron will become Georgia Tech’s public address announcer for all Georgia Tech home football games during the 2024 season, the athletic department announced on Monday.

The widely-esteemed radio personality, voiceover artist, host and entrepreneur, Cameron is also a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the National Black Radio Hall of Fame. A Georgia native, Cameron was the first African American public address announcer for the Atlanta Hawks and currently anchors the position for the Atlanta Falcons. A recognizable voice in Atlanta, Cameron most recently became the official voice of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

With a career spanning over 25 years in the entertainment industry, Cameron is a founding partner of the Threaded Agency, a global sports branding corporation. He is also the host of the WAMJ MAJIC 107.5/97.5 afternoon radio show and added producer and director to his resume with several TV shows on TV One. In order to give back to the city of Atlanta, Cameron founded the Ryan Cameron Foundation (RCF) in 2002 to help guide underserved youth through the intricate transition to adulthood.

Yellow Jacket fans will first hear Cameron at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Aug. 31 when Georgia Tech takes on cross-town rival Georgia State. Kick-off is slated for 8 p.m.

