Tech in Playoff for Final Round of NCAA Golf Championship

Carlsbad, Calif. – For the second time in five years, Georgia Tech will need to win a playoff to grab the 15th and final spot in the fourth round of stroke play at the NCAA Men’s Division I Men’s Golf Championship at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa. The Yellow Jackets and Wake Forest completed 54 holes Sunday tied for 15th place at 17-over-par 881.

Led by a pair of 73s from sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), Georgia Tech shot a 6-over-par team total of 294 for the day. Tech finished its round as the 15 teams in the afternoon wave had just begun play, with Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Wake Forest among them sitting ahead of the Yellow Jackets. Tech stood in 16th place, two strokes behind Vanderbilt, waiting for the afternoon results to unfold.

Texas Tech (-2) and Texas A&M (even) held firm, but the Demon Deacons, like Tech, struggled on the final eight holes to post a round of 293 (+5). Just as Tai’s birdie at 18 proved critical to keep Tech’s hopes alive, Wake got a birdie from its penultimate player, Jakob Melin, to pull the Deacons back into a tie with the Jackets after they had slipped behind.

Five holes – 1, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the holes closest to the clubhouse – will be utilized for the playoff, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, with Tech and Wake sending a player out to each. The team with the best (low) aggregate score on the five holes will advance to the final round. The final stroke play round will start at 10:30 a.m. PDT.

“We were in great shape after 10 holes, but those holes are hard coming in,” said head coach Bruce Heppler. “A couple of bogeys at the last didn’t help. We make a couple of pars and have a good night sleep and figure out what time we play tomorrow. But that’s golf. We’ve done this before, so we’ll get up and see what happens this time.”

Tech won a playoff against TCU to win a spot in the final round of the 2021 championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the Yellow Jackets have played all 72 holes of stroke play four straight years. The last time Tech missed the 54-hole cut was 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Should Tech not advance, Tai and sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) would both advance as individuals, as both would be among the top nine individuals from teams that fail to advance. Tai is tied for 13th place individually at 1-under-par 215; Kim is tied for 23rd place at 1-over-par 217.

“Hiroshi has started toward the end of the year to play the way he wanted to,” said Heppler. “It’s been a long year for him. I’m happy for him to see him come back out here, get his game back and be our leader. Carson, through this spring, has gotten progressively better. This is kind of a culmination of that. The last three or four have been his best events since he’s been here.”

After Monday’s final round of stroke play, the NCAA individual champion will be crowned, and the top eight teams on the leaderboard will continue on to match play, which begins Tuesday.