Tech Golf Opens 2025 Fall Slate Sept. 5-7

THE FLATS – After securing its 34th appearance in the NCAA Championship finals last season, Georgia Tech golf returns to action with a competitive 2025 fall schedule, highlighted by the 19th Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at its home course in Alpharetta, Ga. in October to close the fall season.

The fall slate features four top-tier tournaments beginning with Tech making its second appearance at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Sept. 5-7, at the Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tenn., just outside Knoxville. Following that, the Yellow Jackets return to the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational as the reigning champions, having captured the victory last season with a one-shot triumph over Arizona State. The 2025 edition, set to take place, Sept. 19-21, will mark Tech’s fourth appearance in the field with the Jackets finishing top five in each appearance. Tech will close the month of September with its fourth trip to the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, Sept. 29-30, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Georgia Tech will return to Atlanta and conclude its fall slate with its premier home tournament, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 24-26. The Yellow Jackets will play host to the nation’s best teams in the 14-team field that features 11 teams that competed in NCAA regionals last season, including five that advanced to the NCAA Championship finals.

The elite field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational includes Boston College, Clemson, Charlotte, Duke, Florida State, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, NCAA Championship runner-up Virginia and Washington in addition to host Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech welcomes back a core nucleus of its roster from last season including senior standouts Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands). Joining the upper class are juniors Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.). Sophomores Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson (Stockholm, Sweden) complete the returning class, while freshman Rawson Hardy (Park City, Utah) joins the roster.