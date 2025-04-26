Tech Advances to Match Play at ACC Golf Championship

Bowling Green, Ky. – Georgia Tech played a strong back nine to finish the weather-delayed second round Saturday morning, then used three eagles on the back nine of the closing round to hold off Duke and Louisville to grab the eighth and final spot for match play at the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship.

Tech, who has advanced to match play in each of the past four ACC Championships, will start the Sunday quarterfinals against top-seed Virginia at 7:30 a.m. Central Daylight time. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 4 Clemson meets No. 5 SMU in one afternoon semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Florida State will take on No. 6 California, while No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 7 Wake Forest square off. Those winners will face off in the other semifinal.

The semifinal winners square off in the championship match at 10 a.m. CDT Monday.

Albert Hansson completed the second round Saturday with a 1-under-par 71, then shot a team-best 4-under-par 68 in round 3 to post a tie for 14th place in his ACC Championship debut. The freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden twice made eagle at the 374-yard, par-4 14th hole, and birdied 15 and 18 in the final round to finish 54 holes at 3-under-par 213.

He had help in the completion of the morning round as Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) each went on a birdie spurt on the back nine to card 2-under-par 70 and helped the Yellow Jackets post a 3-under-par 285.

Fifteen teams started for the championship on Thursday with 54 holes of stroke play to determine eight teams that have qualified for match play. Ten teams are ranked among the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings, with six of those, including the Yellow Jackets, ranked among the top 25.

The Club at Olde Stone (par 72, 7,331 yards) is hosting the championship for the first time, and this is the first time the championship has been held in the state of Kentucky.