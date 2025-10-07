Reuter, Tai to Compete for Eisenhower Trophy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai will represent their home countries this week competing in the 34th World Amateur Team Championship.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Benjamin [Reuter] and Hiroshi [Tai] to represent their home countries in such a prestigious event,” said head coach Bruce Heppler. “It means a lot to our players to have the time and opportunity to compete on a world stage, and have such a unique experience. We are excited as a team to support Ben and Hiroshi from back on The Flats.”

Hosted by the Singapore Golf Association at the Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore, the elite event runs Oct. 8-11. A total of 36 teams, comprised of 2-3 players each, will compete over the three days for the prestigious Eisenhower Trophy. Reuter earned a spot representing The Netherlands, while Tai returns home to represent his home country of Singapore. The tournament will consist of 72 holes of stroke play with the total of the two lowest scores by players in each 18-hole round constituting the team score for that round. The Champion will be crowned with the lowest total score after 72 holes.

Reuter is making his third appearance in the tournament, having participated in the last two editions of the Eisenhower Trophy. In 2023, Reuter helped The Netherlands to a 10th-place finish.

The United States of America looks to become the first team to win consecutive WATC titles since it last did so in 2012 and 2014. Action gets underway at 7:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday with Tai teeing off in the first group and Reuter with a 12:25 p.m. tee time.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The Championship was first played in 1958 on the Old Course of St. Andrews.