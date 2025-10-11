GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Friday, Oct. 10, Georgia Tech Athletics officially inducted its Hall of Fame Classes of 2024 and 2025 at the Ferst Center on Tech’s campus.

Class of 2020 Inductee:

Gal Nevo, Swimming and Diving

Class of 2024 Inductees:

Paul Haley II, Golf

Paul Johnson, Football Head Coach

Hannah Krimm, Swimming and Diving

James Lemons II, Track and Field

Tyaunna Marshall, Basketball

Daniel Palka, Baseball

Omoregie Uzzi, Football

Ken Whisenhunt, Footbal

Class of 2025 Inductees: