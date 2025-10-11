GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Friday, Oct. 10, Georgia Tech Athletics officially inducted its Hall of Fame Classes of 2024 and 2025 at the Ferst Center on Tech’s campus.
Class of 2020 Inductee:
- Gal Nevo, Swimming and Diving
Class of 2024 Inductees:
- Paul Haley II, Golf
- Paul Johnson, Football Head Coach
- Hannah Krimm, Swimming and Diving
- James Lemons II, Track and Field
- Tyaunna Marshall, Basketball
- Daniel Palka, Baseball
- Omoregie Uzzi, Football
- Ken Whisenhunt, Footbal
Class of 2025 Inductees:
- Anders Albertson, Golf
- Jim Culpepper, Women’s Basketball Head Coach
- Zane Evans, Baseball
- Montrell Person, Track and Field
- Ollie Schniederjans, Golf
- Juan Spir, Golf
- Matt Weibring, Golf