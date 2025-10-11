Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Friday, Oct. 10, Georgia Tech Athletics officially inducted its Hall of Fame Classes of 2024 and 2025 at the Ferst Center on Tech’s campus.

Class of 2020 Inductee:

  • Gal Nevo, Swimming and Diving

Class of 2024 Inductees:

  • Paul Haley II, Golf
  • Paul Johnson, Football Head Coach
  • Hannah Krimm, Swimming and Diving
  • James Lemons II, Track and Field
  • Tyaunna Marshall, Basketball
  • Daniel Palka, Baseball
  • Omoregie Uzzi, Football
  • Ken Whisenhunt, Footbal

Class of 2025 Inductees:

  • Anders Albertson, Golf
  • Jim Culpepper, Women’s Basketball Head Coach
  • Zane Evans, Baseball
  • Montrell Person, Track and Field
  • Ollie Schniederjans, Golf
  • Juan Spir, Golf
  • Matt Weibring, Golf

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
September 21, 2025 Photos: Junior Jackets with Buzz

Volleyball in McCamish Pavilion Against UgA

Photos: Junior Jackets with Buzz
GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
August 18, 2025 PHOTOS: Fanning Center Construction Update

Progress continues on new 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art hub of Tech athletics

PHOTOS: Fanning Center Construction Update
GALLERY: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
July 16, 2025 PHOTOS: Ryan Alpert Introduced On The Flats

Snapshots from Ryan Alpert's introductory press conference, photo shoot and Fanning Center tour

PHOTOS: Ryan Alpert Introduced On The Flats
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets