Haynes, Walker Highlight Honorees at Yellow Jacket Celebration

Walker capped her first season on The Flats as a 2026 All-ACC first team selection for women’s basketball. She recorded the most 30-point games by a Yellow Jacket since 1995 and was one of just three players in the Atlantic Coast Conference to have at least three 30-point outings. Walker tallied 13 20-point games – the most by a Yellow Jacket in the last decade – and picked averaged 19.3 points per game in league play to rank third in scoring in the conference. On Jan. 5, after Tech defeated No. 18 Notre Dame with the help of Walker’s 33-point, 10-rebound performance, the sophomore earned ACC Player of the Week and AP Honorable Mention Player of the Week.

Named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year, King recorded one of the most successful seasons on The Flats and finished the season 10 th in voting for the Heisman Trophy. An honorable mention all-American, King won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as the nation’s best offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. He also was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (national QB of the year) and semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien (QB) and Maxwell (national player of the year) awards. King was a three-time National Player of the Week and five-time ACC Quarterback of the Week and set the Georgia Tech single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense in 12 games.

Haynes King and Talayah Walker headlined the honorees, earning GTAA Athletes of the Year for their outstanding successes during the 2025-26 campaigns.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics recognized the achievements of its student-athletes over the past year during its annual Yellow Jacket Celebration on Monday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

The full list of awards handed out at the Yellow Jacket Celebration include:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Volleyball’s Anna Fiedorowicz (AVCA Southeast Region honorable mention), ranked second on the team in kills (268) and aces (22), and third for digs (159), earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors (11/17), tallied 17 double-digit kill matches and led the team in double-double performances with five

Football’s Jordan Allen (caught 22 passes for 304 yards in 10 games, 21 of his 22 receptions came in the second half of the season, gained 78 yards on first reception of his career vs. Gardner-Webb, had 1 of Georgia Tech’s 3 100-yard receiving games of the season)

BRANDON ADAMS TEAMMATE AWARDS

The Brandon Adams Teammate Awards recognize student-athletes whose contributions to his or her program go far beyond the scope of athletics.

Baseball – Jarren Advincula

Men’s Basketball – Cole Kirouac

Women’s Basketball – Ariadna Termis

Men’s Cross Country – John Jessup

Women’s Cross Country – Lottie Chappell

Football – Daylon Gordon

Golf – Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson

Softball – Addison Leschber

Men’s Swimming and Diving – Joao Caballero

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Phoebe Wright

Men’s Tennis – Hidde Schoenmakers

Women’s Tennis – Taly Licht

Men’s Track and Field – Tahir Hines

Women’s Track and Field – Jade Ofotan

Volleyball – Bianca Garibaldi

Cheer – Hannah Clay

Goldrush – Ashley Morelli

Buzz

ACC SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the award must have maintained a 3.0 GPA for their career as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Georgia Tech recipients : Drew Burress (baseball), Alejandra Cruz (women’s tennis)

THOMAS LOZANO INSPIRATION AWARD

In its fifth year, the Thomas Lozano Inspiration Award is given in honor of Thomas Lozano, who was an inspiration to all Georgia Tech student-athletes through his passion, loyalty, support and work ethic. The award is given to one student-athlete who exemplifies the qualities best displayed by Thomas.

Recipient : Jayden Gailey (softball), Griffin Hatcher (EXCEL program)

BOBBY DODD SCHOLARSHIP

The Bobby Dodd Scholarship is given to one male and one female returning student-athlete with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Each recipient must have lettered in his or her sport at least one year and they must both exemplify good citizenship and participation in community service, outstanding sportsmanship and dedication.

Recipients : Makayla Coffield (softball), Henry Gibbs (men’s swimming and diving)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Given to applaud the athletic accolades of some of the nation’s best student-athletes.

Recipients : Haynes King (football) and Talayah Walker (women’s basketball)