Tech Golf Ties for 9th at Pauma Valley Invitational

Pauma Valley, Calif. – Albert Hansson and Carson Kim each shot 1-under-par 71 for the final round, as No. 21 Georgia Tech posted a 4-over-par score of 288 as a team and tied for 9th place at the Pauma Valley Invitational.

Hansson, a freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden, also was Tech’s top finisher individually, tying for 13th place with a 3-under-par total of 207. The Yellow Jackets finished 54 holes at 10-over-par 862, tied with No. 2 Arizona State, No, 15 San Diego State and San Diego, 37 strokes behind No. 7 LSU.

The tournament, being conducted for just the second time, featured a 15-team field, including nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50. Pauma Valley is just 35 miles East of Carlsbad, where the NCAA Championship is held at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa.

Tech returns to action April 14-15 when the Yellow Jackets compete in the Ford Intercollegiate in Richmond Hill, Ga.