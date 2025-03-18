Tech Golf Ties for 9th at Pauma Valley Invitational

Pauma Valley, Calif. – Albert Hansson and Carson Kim each shot 1-under-par 71 for the final round, as No. 21 Georgia Tech posted a 4-over-par score of 288 as a team and tied for 9th place at the Pauma Valley Invitational.
Hansson, a freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden, also was Tech’s top finisher individually, tying for 13th place with a 3-under-par total of 207. The Yellow Jackets finished 54 holes at 10-over-par 862, tied with No. 2 Arizona State, No, 15 San Diego State and San Diego, 37 strokes behind No. 7 LSU.
The tournament, being conducted for just the second time, featured a 15-team field, including nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50. Pauma Valley is just 35 miles East of Carlsbad, where the NCAA Championship is held at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa.
Tech returns to action April 14-15 when the Yellow Jackets compete in the Ford Intercollegiate in Richmond Hill, Ga.
Hiroshi Tai tied for 33rd, Tech’s second-highest finisher. (photo by Clyde Click)
TECH LINEUP – Hansson played a steady final round at Pauma Valley Country Club with two birdies and one bogey, while Kim, a sophomore from Yorba Linda, Calif., had three birdies and two bogeys on his card.
Sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, Ind.) and redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) provided the Jackets their other two counting scores, each with a 3-over-par 74.
Junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) did not count Tuesday after posting, but was Tech’s next highest finisher, tied for 33rd place overall at 3-over-par 213. Fontenot tied for 67th (220, +10), and Reuter tied for 69th (221, +11).
Junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) competed as an individual, posting a 1-over-par 72 Tuesday and thing for 56th place (218, +8).
EVENT DETAILS
Pauma Valley Collegiate Invitational
- Dates: March 17-18 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)
- Format: 36 hole Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 10:40 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes
- Venue: Pauma Valley Country Club (par 71, 7,311 yards)
- Participating teams (15): Loyola Marymount (host), Arizona State (2), Georgia Tech (21), Illinois (13), LSU (7), Oklahoma (6), Oklahoma State (5), Ole Miss (3), San Diego (33), San Diego State (15), San Francisco, SMU (28), Tennessee (30), Texas (4), Texas Tech (26)
- Tech appearances (last appearance): first appearance
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
