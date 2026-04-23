No. 3 GT Welcomes Wake Forest for Weekend Series

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES
APRIL 24-26, 2026 • 7 PM • 12 PM • 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by RS Andrews
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-1) vs. WF – RHP Chris Levonas (8-2)
Saturday – GT – TBA vs. WF – RHP Troy Dressler (2-1)
Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. WF – RHP Cameron Bagwell (0-1)
Friday – 7 PM
Hawaiian Night – First 500 students recieve a free GT Hawaiian shirt
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 12 PM
Faculty, Staff and Professor Appreciation Day
First 500 students recieve free Shake Shack & first 200 students recieve White GT Shirt
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Devon Travis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Wake Forest
Overall: GT leads: 78-47-1
at Home: GT Leads: 46-19
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets return to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium this weekend after getting off to the best 40-game start in program history with a 33-7 record.
- Tech has won 33 of its first 40 games for only the 3rd time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 1997, and now 2026.
- James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 40 games (33-7) and becomes just the second coach in program history to start a season 33-7 (joining Danny Hall from 2010 and 1997).
- The Jackets have won 11 straight games in the state of Georgia, dating back to March 10.
- Tech is 18-1 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
- Tech is now 11-3 against Top 15 teams, marking the first time in program history the Jacket’s have won 11 games in a single regular season against Top 15 teams.
- Seven of Tech’s last eight games have come against teams ranked in the Top 5. GT has gone 5-2 in those games with two run-rule victories (three wins over No. 5 Florida State, one win at No. 3 North Carolina and one win vs. No. 5 Georgia).
- The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.472) and the most runs (431) of any Power Conference team after 10 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in four standard statistical categories: batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.472), OPS (1.095) and runs (431) and are Top 5 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 492), slugging pct. (2nd – .624) walks (2nd – 266), doubles (4th – 101) and home runs (5th – 82).
- Tech has scored 431 runs through their first 40 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 40 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 40 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 331-181, that +250 margin is the highest through 40 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 23 of its 40 games this season (57.5% of games).
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 51 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now one home run away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and six homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Last weekend, Burress became the first Yellow Jacket in the BBCOR era to record 200 career runs scored. He currently has 203 runs to his name, the 11thmost in program history and two away from tying Eric Patterson for 10th.
- Jarren Advincula has become one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He leads the ACC and is 2nd in the nation with 70 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- Advincula is the toughest to strike out in the ACC, striking out only once for every 12 at bats in 2026.
- Carson Kerce leads Power 4 with 22 doubles this season. He is averaging 0.55 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 30 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- GT is the only program to have seven players with an OBP of at least .470 this season, no other program has more than four: Will Baker(.488), Jarren Advincula (.487), Vahn Lackey (.486), Alex Hernandez (.486), Carson Kerce (.476), Drew Burress (.475) and Kent Schmidt (.471).
- The Yellow Jackets are one of two Power 4 teams (also Texas Tech) with four different players batting over .360: Jarren Advincula(.417), Carson Kerce (.383), Alex Hernandez (.368) and Will Baker (.362)
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with six players with at least 40 runs scored. No other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey(53), Drew Burress (53), Will Baker (44), Jarren Advincula (43), Ryan Zuckerman (43) and Alex Hernandez (42).
- This will be the 127th, 128th and 129th meetings between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The Jackets lead the all-time series 78-47-1.
- The two conference foes have not met since 2022, when Wake Forest won two of three games in Atlanta. Tech leads the all-time series 46-19 at home.