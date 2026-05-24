Yellow Jackets Blast UNC for ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drew Burress hit the Georgia Tech-record 58 th home run of his career and drove in three runs to lead the Yellow Jackets to their 10 th all-time Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament championship with a 13-6 victory over North Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

With the triumph, top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Georgia Tech became the first ACC team since 2013 to follow up an outright regular-season championship with the conference’s tournament title. By avenging their only series loss of the season to second-seeded and No. 3-ranked North Carolina, the Yellow Jackets also made a strong case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced on Monday.

Georgia Tech (48-9) scored five runs in the third inning of Sunday’s ACC title game to break a 1-1 tie and never trailed the rest of the way. North Carolina (45-11-1) scored the game’s next four runs to pull within one in the fifth inning at 6-5, but the Yellow Jackets plated two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth to cement the championship.

Burress’s two-run homer in the third inning not only gave the Jackets the lead for good, but broke the school record of 57 that was held by Georgia Tech and Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek since 1994. Making Burress’s feat even more impressive is that it took him less than three seasons to break the mark that Varitek set in four campaigns (1991-94).

Alex Hernandez went 3-for-4 with four RBI and ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player Ryan Zuckerman hit his team-leading 23rd home run of the season to join Burress in fueling Georgia Tech’s 13-run, 14-hit offensive performance.

Caden Gaudette, Justin Shadek, Cooper Underwood and Mason Patel combined to hold North Carolina to just one unearned run on two hits over the final five innings of the ballgame. Gaudette (6-1) tossed a scoreless frame to earn the win, while Patel slammed the door after coming in with two runners on and nobody out in the ninth. A 5-3 double play from Zuckerman to first baseman Kent Schmidt ended the game, setting off a raucous celebration 12 years in the making since the Jackets’ last ACC Tournament title in 2014.

Georgia Tech now turns its focus to hosting an NCAA Tournament regional next weekend at Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets will learn their regional opponents on Monday during the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show, which airs live on ESPN2 at noon.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets won their 10th ACC Tournament title and first since 2014.

Georgia Tech becomes just the second program with double-digit ACC Tournament championships, along with Clemson (11).

Georgia Tech is tied with Florida State for the most ACC Tournament titles since the turn of the century (6).

The Yellow Jackets become the first ACC program to win both the regular season and tournament titles in 13 years (North Carolina in 2013).

This is the 14th time in conference history a team has won both titles, including four times by GT (2005, 2000, 1987 and now 2026). Each of the last three ACC teams to sweep both championships have gone on to the College World Series (North Carolina, 2013 / Miami, 2008 / Clemson, 2006).

Head coach James Ramsey is only the second coach in ACC history to win both the regular season and tournament championships in his first season in the conference (Jack Leggett at Clemson 1994) and the first ACC coach to ever do so in his first season as a head coach.

The Jackets improve to 48-9, the best 57-game record in program history, three games better than the previous record (45-12 – 1993).

The Yellow Jackets have reached 48 wins for only the sixth time in program history, along with 2010, 2006, 2002, 2000, 1994, 1993 and 1987.

Tech has won last 13 games against ACC opponents, with the last eight victories coming by a combined score of 110-25 today.

Tech has scored 616 runs this season, which are the most runs scored through 57 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 57 games in the BBCOR era.

GT’s 616 runs are the third-most in school history, behind only 1994 (634) and 1987 (program record – 662).

The Jackets hit two home runs today, bringing their season total of 125 – extending the program record they broke in Saturday’s ACC semifinal win over Miami (Fla.).

GT is outscoring its opponents 616-274 this season. The plus-342 margin is the largest in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.358 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.469 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.636 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.8 – record is 10.3).

The offense scored 13 runs, marking the 33 rd game with double digit runs scored this season (57.9% of all games).

game with double digit runs scored this season (57.9% of all games). Tech put up five runs in the third inning, the 38 th inning with at least five runs scored this season (8.4 % of all innings).

inning with at least five runs scored this season (8.4 % of all innings). The third inning has been kind to the Yellow Jackets this season, winning the inning by a combined 100-13 score over 57 games.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress has hit more home runs than any Yellow Jacket in school history, surpassing Jason Varitek with his 58 th

has hit more home runs than any Yellow Jacket in school history, surpassing Jason Varitek with his 58 He went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a single with an intentional walk, two runs scored and two RBI.

It was his 22 nd double of the season and 61 st as a Yellow Jacket, tying him with Luke Murton for the 4 th most in program history.

double of the season and 61 as a Yellow Jacket, tying him with Luke Murton for the 4 most in program history. He has now scored 228 runs in his career, the most of any active DI player and just four away from tying Darren Bragg (1988-91) for the fourth most in program history.

His 185 career RBI are the 12 th most in program history, nine shy of cracking the Top 10.

most in program history, nine shy of cracking the Top 10. Burress holds the GT BBCOR era records for the most runs (228), RBI (185), doubles (61), home runs (58) and total bases (495). He is five bases away from becoming just the fourth Jacket to ever collect 500 total bases – also Andy Bruce (506: 1988-91), Tony Plagman (513: 2007-10) and Jason Varitek (610: 1991-94).

holds the GT BBCOR era records for the most runs (228), RBI (185), doubles (61), home runs (58) and total bases (495). He is five bases away from becoming just the fourth Jacket to ever collect 500 total bases – also Andy Bruce (506: 1988-91), Tony Plagman (513: 2007-10) and Jason Varitek (610: 1991-94). This was his 29 th multi-hit game of the season and his 11 th with at least three.

multi-hit game of the season and his 11 with at least three. Junior Ryan Zuckerman delivered his third home run of the tournament, earning himself ACC Tournament MVP honors. It was his 23 rd homer of the season, tying him with Kyle McCann (2019) for the 5 th most ever hit in a single season.

delivered his third home run of the tournament, earning himself ACC Tournament MVP honors. It was his 23 homer of the season, tying him with Kyle McCann (2019) for the 5 most ever hit in a single season. He is now three HR away from tying the record, set by Kevin Parada in 2022.

He finished the day with two hits, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, two RBI and two runs scored.

He brings his season total to 76, the most on the team and tied with Chris Morgan (1984) for the 14 th most RBI ever recorded in a single season at Georgia Tech.

most RBI ever recorded in a single season at Georgia Tech. He leads the team with 23 multi-RBI games this season.

Zuckerman (76) and Lackey (75) are trying to become just the third duo in GT history to drive in 80 RBI in the same season, currently only accomplished by Jason Basil (83) and Mark Teixeira (80) in 2000 and Riccardo Ingram (99) and Mike Fowler (87) in 1987.

(76) and (75) are trying to become just the third duo in GT history to drive in 80 RBI in the same season, currently only accomplished by Jason Basil (83) and Mark Teixeira (80) in 2000 and Riccardo Ingram (99) and Mike Fowler (87) in 1987. Sophomore Alex Hernandez led the team with four RBI, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. It was his second-career multi-double game after also doing so in GT’s 14-4 (7) win over Georgia at Truist Park.

led the team with four RBI, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. It was his second-career multi-double game after also doing so in GT’s 14-4 (7) win over Georgia at Truist Park. He recorded at least one RBI in every game of the tournament, bringing his season total to 44.

Lackey continued his incredible ACC tournament, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a career best 14 games.

continued his incredible ACC tournament, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a career best 14 games. He leads the team and all of Power 4 with 80 runs this season while giving him sole possession of the 8 th most runs scored in a single season by a Yellow Jacket and most since Mark Teixeira set the program record (104) in 2000.

most runs scored in a single season by a Yellow Jacket and most since Mark Teixeira set the program record (104) in 2000. Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 25 games, the 5 th longest in program history and tied for the longest since 2002.

extended his hitting streak to a career best 25 games, the 5 longest in program history and tied for the longest since 2002. He has delivered 103 hits this season, tied with Mark Teixeira (2000) for the 8 th most in a single season in program history and the most since 2005.

most in a single season in program history and the most since 2005. He has gotten a hit in 40 of his last 41 games dating back to March 10 and 53 of 57 games overall this season.

His batting average now stands at .431, the highest in Power 4 and the 2nd best in the nation and the 7th highest in program history.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-Junior Carson Ballard delivered his sixth start of the season, and fourth consecutive weekend start. Tech has won all six of his starts this season by an average of eight runs.

delivered his sixth start of the season, and fourth consecutive weekend start. Tech has won all six of his starts this season by an average of eight runs. Ballard has now recorded 41 strikeouts this season, his first career 40 K season.

His ERA stands at 3.46 this season over 41.2 innings, only Jackson Blakely (2.79) has a lower ERA with more innings pitched.

R-junior Caden Gaudette made his team-leading 24 th appearance of the season today, pitching 1.0 innings without allowing an earned run.

made his team-leading 24 appearance of the season today, pitching 1.0 innings without allowing an earned run. He lowers his ERA to a career-best 3.82 this season over 30.2 innings pitched, surpassing his previous career total for appearances from his past two seasons.

He would get credit for the win, bringing his record to 6-1 this season, after not recording a win in either of his first two seasons.

R-sophomore Justin Shadek made his 18 th appearance of the season, pitching 2.0 innings with one unearned run allowed with one strikeout and no walks.

made his 18 appearance of the season, pitching 2.0 innings with one unearned run allowed with one strikeout and no walks. He lowers his ERA to 4.78 over 26.1 innings.

Freshman Cooper Underwood produced a scoreless 8 th inning out of the bullpen.

produced a scoreless 8 inning out of the bullpen. This was his sixth relief appearance this season and his 12th overall. He owns a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings out of the bullpen this year, allowing only three hits with 12 strikeouts.

Mason Patel slammed the door in the ninth inning, recording a strikeout in a scoreless outing. It was his 12 th bullpen appearance of the season and his 14 th

slammed the door in the ninth inning, recording a strikeout in a scoreless outing. It was his 12 bullpen appearance of the season and his 14 He lowers his ERA to 2.92 for the year over 37.0 innings.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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