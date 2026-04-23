Parking and Traffic Information for April 25-26

THE FLATS – Special parking and traffic arrangements are in place for Georgia Tech’s campus on Saturday and Sunday, as upwards of 50,000 fans will be on The Flats for No. 3-ranked baseball versus Wake Forest, softball versus No. 12 Florida State and two shows of Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour.
NO. 3 BASEBALL vs. WAKE FOREST
Saturday at Noon, Sunday at 1 p.m. – Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium
The enhanced baseball parking arrangements announced earlier this month will remain in place for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games versus Wake Forest, with premium prepaid parking available in the Klaus Deck on Ferst Drive ($12 per vehicle) and day-of-game-paid parking available in the North Deck on State Street ($5 per vehicle).
As usual, pre-paid parking in Klaus Deck is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games, must be purchased no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Klaus Deck and North Deck will be the only parking areas available for baseball parking on Georgia Tech’s campus this weekend.
A limited number of tickets remain for all three games of this weekend’s pivotal ACC series versus Wake Forest.
SOFTBALL vs. NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE
Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. – Shirley Clements Mewborn Field
Fans attending Saturday’s and Sunday’s sold-out softball games versus No. 12 Florida State must park in the Family Housing Parking Deck on Holly Street. Softball parking in the Family Housing Deck is FREE.
In order to be admitted to the Family Housing Deck, softball ticket-holders must be prepared to show their game tickets to gate attendants at the Holly Street entrance of the deck.
All three games of this weekend’s series versus Florida State are SOLD OUT. No walk-up ticket sales will be available at Mewborn Field. To purchase tickets for the sold-out games, visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
BRUNO MARS: THE ROMANTIC TOUR
Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
For full information on Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour at Bobby Dodd Stadium – including ticket and parking availability – click on the link and see the map below.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND RIDESHARE
MARTA and rideshare services are both convenient to Georgia Tech’s campus for fans that wish to avoid driving and parking for this weekend’s events.
MARTA
Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.
Rideshare
Rideshare services will pick up and drop off fans attending this weekend’s events at the following designated areas:
- Intersection of Tech Parkway and North Avenue
- Intersection of 3rd Street and Spring Street (riders using this location can cross the I-75/I-85 Connector and access campus via the 3rd Street tunnel)
TRAFFIC INFORMATION/ROAD CLOSURES
Fans driving to campus for this weekend’s events should enter via 10th Street.
North Avenue will close on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and not reopen until after traffic has cleared following each night’s Bruno Mars concert.
Techwood Drive will close between North Avenue and Bobby Dodd Way (on the east side of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field) on Friday at 6 p.m. and not reopen until after traffic has cleared following Sunday’s Bruno Mars show.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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