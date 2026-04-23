Parking and Traffic Information for April 25-26

THE FLATS – Special parking and traffic arrangements are in place for Georgia Tech’s campus on Saturday and Sunday, as upwards of 50,000 fans will be on The Flats for No. 3-ranked baseball versus Wake Forest, softball versus No. 12 Florida State and two shows of Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour.

NO. 3 BASEBALL vs. WAKE FOREST Saturday at Noon, Sunday at 1 p.m. – Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium The enhanced baseball parking arrangements announced earlier this month will remain in place for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games versus Wake Forest, with premium prepaid parking available in the Klaus Deck on Ferst Drive ($12 per vehicle) and day-of-game-paid parking available in the North Deck on State Street ($5 per vehicle). As usual, pre-paid parking in Klaus Deck is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games, must be purchased no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday. Klaus Deck and North Deck will be the only parking areas available for baseball parking on Georgia Tech’s campus this weekend. A limited number of tickets remain for all three games of this weekend’s pivotal ACC series versus Wake Forest.

SOFTBALL vs. NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. – Shirley Clements Mewborn Field Fans attending Saturday’s and Sunday’s sold-out softball games versus No. 12 Florida State must park in the Family Housing Parking Deck on Holly Street. Softball parking in the Family Housing Deck is FREE. In order to be admitted to the Family Housing Deck, softball ticket-holders must be prepared to show their game tickets to gate attendants at the Holly Street entrance of the deck. All three games of this weekend’s series versus Florida State are SOLD OUT. No walk-up ticket sales will be available at Mewborn Field. To purchase tickets for the sold-out games, visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

BRUNO MARS: THE ROMANTIC TOUR Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field For full information on Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour at Bobby Dodd Stadium – including ticket and parking availability – click on the link and see the map below.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND RIDESHARE MARTA and rideshare services are both convenient to Georgia Tech’s campus for fans that wish to avoid driving and parking for this weekend’s events. MARTA Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com. Rideshare Rideshare services will pick up and drop off fans attending this weekend’s events at the following designated areas: Intersection of Tech Parkway and North Avenue

Intersection of 3rd Street and Spring Street (riders using this location can cross the I-75/I-85 Connector and access campus via the 3rd Street tunnel)