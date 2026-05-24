NCAA Regional Returns to The Flats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has been named an official NCAA Regional host site for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, it was announced on Sunday night. The ACC regular season and ACC Tournament Champion Yellow Jackets (48-9) will make their 37th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and host the regional round at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for the 13th time, first since 2019.

The Jackets are 72-62 in Regional play over program history and are 26-15 (.634) when playing Regional games at home.

2026 will go down as the greatest regular season in Georgia Tech baseball’s storied history, earning its second consecutive regular season ACC Championship while winning the ACC Tournament title in the same season for just the fourth time in program history and set records in offensive output, victories, attendance and revenue generated with a chance to add on even more accolades in the postseason.

Georgia Tech Athletics set a goal to create more seats and a better gameday experience for fans at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season and Tech fans responded, setting a program record with a total attendance of 98,297 over 34 games. A 90% increase in ticket sales from the 2025 season and a 105% increase from 2025 in revenue from home games.

That 98,297 total included crowds of over 2,000 for all 34 home games for the first time in program history and 15 crowds of at least 3,000 fans, also a program record. Tech fans have averaged a sell-out crowd over the final 16 games of the regular season (since March 31) averaging 3,354 fans per game with a capacity of 3,194. That ground swell led to an average home attendance of 2,891 – the largest in the state of Georgia, with an average 90.5% capacity crowd, the best in the ACC, 11th best in the nation and 5th best in Power 4.

Added Strike Zone seating and first base row, along with an expanded concourse and more concessions options have played a significant part in improving the game day experience at Mac Nease Baseball Park, as alumni, students and baseball fans in Atlanta have flocked to witness the greatest offense in the BBCOR era deliver time and time again. Tech fans sold out Mac Nease Baseball park nine times over the course of the season, with GT winning all nine games by a combined score of 100-34.

On the field, the Yellow Jackets have produced the best regular season record in 106 years, going 48-9 while tying the ACC record with 25 conference wins and becoming just the 14th team in conference history to sweep both the ACC regular season and tournament championships Tech went 15-3 against Top 25 opponents, the best winning percentage (.833) against ranked opponents in school history with seven of those 15 wins coming by at least 10 runs.

The Yellow Jackets tied a 26-year old school record with five first team all-conference selections while head coach James Ramsey was named ACC Coach of the Year, marking the first time in conference history that a coach was named Coach of the Year in his first season as a coach.

Georgia Tech will now await the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 25 to find out its seeding and what three teams will join it at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The Selection Show is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast live on ESPN (please note change from original channel assignment).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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