No. 18 Jackets Set to Host 19th Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Alpharetta, Ga. – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 18 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, concludes its fall season with its home tournament, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The elite tournament will be contested Friday through Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia’s Lakeside Course.

Tech enters the tournament off a 7th-place finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab, highlighted by sophomore Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) winning the individual title in a playoff. Hansson became the second Yellow Jacket in program history to win the tournament in Tech’s four appearances in the event dating back to 2022. Hansson turned in a one-under-pay 69 final round to finish in a five-way tie for first place, forcing a playoff for the title. Following a wide right tee shot, the Yellow Jacket sank an eight-foot putt for birdie on the first hold to win the individual title.

This year’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational marks the 19th edition of the tournament and features another competitive 14-team field. The strong field of competition includes five teams that played in the 2025 NCAA Championship, six ranked in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Rankings and six in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Twelve teams are currently ranked among the top-50 in the Scoreboard rankings.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. from the first tee and 9:20 a.m. from the 10th tee both Friday and Saturday. The first groups start at 8:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m., respectively, for Sunday’s final round.

TECH LINEUP – Tech’s lineup this weekend will consist of Hansson, who leads the way for Tech in the Scorecard rankings at No. 38, junior Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.), seniors Hirsohi Tai (Singapore), Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands).

Redshirt junior Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) and freshman Rawson Hardy (Park City, Utah) will also represent Georgia Tech in the field as individuals.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets had two top-25 individual finishes with Reuter tying for 15th and Tai tying for 17th.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, formerly called the United States Collegiate Championship, is contested at the Yellow Jackets’ home club. The tournament will be played exclusively on the 6,993-yard, par 72 Lakeside Course, 18 holes each day Friday through Sunday. Competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free all three days.

Five of the 14 teams competing at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate played in NCAA Championship last spring. Six teams are currently ranked among the top 25 in the Scoreboard NCAA rankings.

The full field (with Scoreboard NCAA Golf ranking in parentheses) – Boston College, Clemson (27), Charlotte (24), Duke (29), Florida State (46), Georgia Tech (18), Loyola Marymount (61), Pepperdine (14), Stanford (44), UCLA (15), USC (26), Utah (9), Virginia (1), Washington (34).

TECH’S GOLF CLUB OF GEORGIA COLLEGIATE HISTORY – Georgia Tech has won the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate twice in the event’s 18-year history, in 2010 and 2012. Three Tech players have won medalist honors. James White, who set tournament records for 18-hole score (62) and 54-hole score (204, broken in 2014), won in 2010, Ollie Schniederjans won in 2013, and Hiroshi Tai followed in 2022.

Clemson (2006, 2009), Oklahoma State (2013, 2017), Southern California (2008, 2019), Texas (2014, 2016) and Virginia (2016, 2023) also have won twice. The Cavaliers captured their second title in 2023 after sharing the 2016 title with the Longhorns. Duke was crowned champion last year with Ethan Evans taking the individual title. The tournament was not played in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets rallied to finish seventh last year, and have finished in the top five 13 times in 18 years.