No. 18 Golf Readies for Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

THE FLATS – No. 18 Georgia Tech golf continues its 2025 fall season, returning to the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab, Sept. 29-30. The two-day tournament will be contested at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Georgia Tech returns to action off the heels of a competitive showing at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational where the Yellow Jackets finished tied for sixth. Tech closed the tournament with a 4-under-par final round of 276 to jump three spots in the team leaderboard. Senior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) shot an even-par final round 70 to tie for ninth individually, five strokes off the individual winner. Tran finished the tournament with a 1-under-par total of 209 and was just one of 16 players in the 81-player field to finish the tournament under par.

The Yellow Jackets will once again face a competitive 15-team field in Texas as the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab features 13 of the top 25 programs in the country, according to the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. Joining No. 18 Georgia Tech will be nationally ranked No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Pepperdine and No. 21 Georgia. Additionally, Stanford and host TCU complete the field.

The Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational will begin with a shotgun start on Monday, Sept. 29, and feature the first 36 holes. Round one will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and round two at 2 p.m. The final round will feature tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Last season, Georgia Tech tied for eighth at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) both posted top-15 finishes individually. Fontenot put together his best career finish at the time, tying for 11th place with a 1-under-par total of 211. Reuter capped the tournament with a 2-over-par total of 212 to tie for 14th place.

TECH LINEUP – Tran will lead Georgia Tech’s five-man lineup in Texas this week as the Yellow Jackets will bring a familiar contingent to Fort Worth. Tran will be joined in the lineup by Fontenot, Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and Reuter. Tech’s entire lineup has experience playing in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Tran, who did not compete in the tournament last year, participated in both the 2023-24 and 2022-23 editions.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Georgia Tech is competing in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational for the fourth time with finishes of 12th (2022), 8th (2023) and 8th (2024) previously. Christo Lamprecht earned a share of the individual title two seasons ago.

TCU serves as host for the prestigious event, which is contested at the Colonial Country Club (annual host to the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour). It plays a par 70 and measures 7,289 yards. In its eighth rendition, the individual winner will receive exemption to play in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Last year, Oklahoma won the team title with a 54-hole score of 830 (-10), while North Carolina’s David Ford grabbed medalist honors with a 9-under score of 201.

