Men’s Golf Selected to NCAA Bermuda Run Regional

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s No. 22-ranked golf team has earned an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Regionals and has been made the No. 4 seed at the Bermuda Run Regional, which will be played May 18-20 at the Bermuda Run Country Club in Winston-Salem, N.C. .

The NCAA announced on Wednesday afternoon all 81 teams and 45 individuals who will be competing for spots in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship finals, and the fields for each of the six regional qualifying tournaments, all taking place May 18-20 at different venues. The top five teams from each regional will advance to the finals, which will be conducted May 29 – June 3 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Of the 81 teams, 29 were automatic qualifiers through winning their conference championships, while 52 earned at-large selections.

The Bermuda Run regional features 14 teams, including several familiar faces with No. 1 seeded Virginia (ACC champion), Wake Forest (host team) and NC State all selected to the regional. Amongst the field are eight teams ranked in the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Golf rankings. In order of seed, the field also includes Ole Miss (10/SEC champion), Pepperdine (15/West Coast champion), Southern California (28), Wake Forest (32), Mississippi State (39), Little Rock (47/Ohio Valley champion), NC State (53), Kentucky (59), Houston (65), Richmond (121/Atlantic 10 champion), Navy (186/Patriot League champion) and Presbyterian (Big South champion).

The Yellow Jackets are competing in an NCAA regional for the 28th straight year and for the 35th time in the 37 years the NCAA has used a regional qualifying format for its championship. Tech has punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship final each of the last six years (the NCAA Championship and regionals were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19), sharing the regional title in 2022 in Columbus, Ohio and winning the 2023 regional in Salem, S.C., by eight strokes. Last season, Tech finished fifth in the Auburn regional to secure the last advancing spot to California.

Tech fell in a playoff to Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest last season by a single stroke for the right to advance to the final round of stroke play. Despite last year’s finish, Tech has a long history of success in the NCAA Championships, as the Yellow Jackets reached the finals in 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the semifinals in 2024 in Carlsbad, Calif.

The other regional sites and their top seeds are Auburn at Athens, Ga. (University of Georgia Golf Course), Texas at Bryan, Texas (Traditions Club), Florida at Columbus, Ohio (OSU Golf Course), Arkansas at Corvallis, Ore. (Trysting Tree Golf Club), and Oklahoma State at Marana, Ariz. (The Gallery Golf Club).

REGIONAL QUALIFIER FORMAT – Each regional is a 54-hole, stroke-play event with 13 teams and 10 individuals, or 14 teams and five individuals, competing. The top five teams after 54 holes and one individual not on an advancing team advance from each regional to the NCAA Championship finals in Carlsbad, Calif., which will consist of a field of 30 teams and six individuals.