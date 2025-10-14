Lamprecht Earns PGA Tour Card

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech alum Christo Lamprecht joined an elite list of former Yellow Jackets on Sunday when he earned his 2026 PGA Tour card.

The former Georgia Tech All-American and 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, Lamprecht finished ninth on the final Korn Ferry Tour’s points list after his first full year on the circuit, placing him among the 20 players that earned 2026 PGA Tour playing privileges.

Lamprecht held Korn Ferry status the second half of the 2024 season and returned full time in 2025. During his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lamprecht won the Pinnacle Bank Championship and was runner-up at the Astara Golf Championship. He finished eighth in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. On Aug. 10, Lamprecht secured his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship by holing out a bunker shot at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska. Overall, Lamprecht played 32 Korn Ferry events and recorded five top-10 finishes.

A highly decorated Yellow Jacket, Lamprecht finished as the low amateur at The Open Championship in 2023 and broke the Georgia Tech single-season scoring record. He ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was voted the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. Lamprecht nearly earned his tour card straight from college, but finished No. 2 in the 2024 PGA Tour University standings. In four years on The Flats, he was a three-time Golfweek All-American, three-time all-ACC performer, winner of the Byron Nelson Award and finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, Fred Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award.

Lamprecht joins a prestigious list of Yellow Jackets to join the PGA Tour including Stewart Cink, David Duval, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Troy Matteson and Bryce Molder, to name a few.