Jackets Shine in Eisenhower Trophy

SINGAPORE – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai wrapped up competition at the 34th World Amateur Team Championship, representing their home countries of Singapore and The Netherlands, respectively.

Over four rounds, Tai finished 6-under-par 282 to finish in a six-way tie for 11th. The senior Yellow Jacket carded the lowest opening round of the tournament with a 7-under-par 65 to lead the individual leaderboard. As a team, Singapore tied for 18th at 4-under-par 572, climbing four spots after the final round of competition.

Reuter finished strong with a 4-under-par 68 on the final round to complete a 2-over-par total of 290 for the 72 holes. The Jacket tied for 40th, alongside five other competitors. Reuter helped The Netherlands jump four spots on the final round of competition to finish sixth overall with a team total of 14-under-par 562.

Hosted by the Singapore Golf Association at the Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore, the elite event ran Oct. 8-11. A total of 36 teams, comprised of 2-3 players each, competed over the four days for the prestigious Eisenhower Trophy. Reuter earned a spot representing The Netherlands, while Tai returned home to represent his home country of Singapore. The tournament consisted of 72 holes of stroke play with the total of the two lowest scores by players in each 18-hole round constituting the team score for that round. The Champion was crowned with the lowest total score after 72 holes.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The Championship was first played in 1958 on the Old Course of St. Andrews.

Reuter, Tai and the rest of the Yellow Jackets return to competition at Georgia Tech’s home tournament, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 24-26.

