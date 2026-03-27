Jackets Continue Play at The Goodwin

STANFORD, Calif. – Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) paced the Yellow Jackets in round two action at The Goodwin on Friday.

Through two rounds, Georgia Tech dipped into a tie for 22nd on the team leaderboard after a 10-over-par 290 second round showing and two-day total of 577 (+17). BYU and UCLA share first-place at 548 (-12) and hold a narrow one-stroke lead entering the final round on Saturday.

The 57th installment of The Goodwin features a 30-team field, headlined by top-25 teams No. 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 22 Stanford. The field also holds 11 additional teams ranked in the top-50: No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati and No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock. Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State complete the field traveling to The Farm.

Final round action concludes on Saturday with another shotgun start in two waves beginning at 10 am ET.

TECH LINEUP – Tran and Hansson both fired 1-over-par 71s on Friday to pace the Yellow Jackets in second round action. Tran posted a nearly flawless round with one birdie and two bogeys. The Fresno, Calif., native moved three spots on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 39th (141, +1). Hansson jumped 17 spots into a tie for 74th at 144 (+4).

Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) posted a 3-over-par second round 73, dropping into a tie for 83rd (145, +5), while Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) was five-over on Friday. Tai sits in a tie for 107th (147, +7). Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) did not count towards Tech’s team score with a 77 (+7).

Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.), competing as an individual, shot a 76 on Friday and is tied for 99th (146, +6).

TEAM LEADERBOARD – After a competitive second round, new team leaders emerged as No. 24 BYU and No. 35 UCLA share first-place with 36-hole totals of 548 (-12). UCLA fired the lowest team round of the day with an 8-under-par 272 to jump six spots on the leaderboard, while BYU was seven-under for the day, moving three spots.

No. 23 Stanford, which held the lead after round one, slipped into a tie for second alongside No. 31 Long Beach State, just one stroke off the leaders at 549 (-11).

No. 21 New Mexico is two strokes off the lead in fifth-place (550, -10), while Washington State made one of the largest jumps of the day, climbing six spots into sixth (558, -2). Only six teams remain under par after two rounds. No. 44 Colorado and No. 41 Northwestern are tied for seventh (560, E).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Shifts on the individual leaderboard also took place on Friday as Alejandro De Castro (Long Beach State) took over the top spot after a 6-under-par 64 second round. De Castro holds a one stroke lead (131, -9) entering final round action.

Kihei Akina (BYU) and Mesa Falleur (New Mexico) share second-place with a two-day total of 132 (-8), while three golfers – Josh Kim (UCLA), Sam Renner (Washington State) and Trevor Cox (California) – are tied for fourth (134, -6).

Another four golfers – Jay Leng (Stanford), Keshav Mungali (San Jose State), Alex Papayoanou (UCLA) and Jacob Goode (Washington) – round out the top-10 in a tie for seventh (135, -5).

After round two, only 26 golfers in the field of 160 remain under par.



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