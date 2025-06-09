Hiroshi Tai Named Honorable Mention All-America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior golfer Hiroshi Tai, who tied for 18th place at the NCAA Championship in defense of his 2024 title, has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He has made an All-America team for the second straight year.

The second, third, and honorable mention 2025 Division I PING All-America Teams were announced Monday by the GCAA. Josele Ballester of Arizona State, Daniel Bennett of Texas, Luke Clanton of Florida State, Ethan Fang of Oklahoma State, David Ford of North Carolina, Ben James of Virginia, Jackson Koivun of Auburn, Michael La Sasso of Ole Miss, Preston Stout of Oklahoma State, and Brendan Valdes of Auburn were previously named to the first team.

Each of the first three teams has 10 golfers, and 27 others were named honorable mention.

Tai, who became the first Singapore native to compete in the Masters in April as a result of his 2024 NCAA title, finished the spring season No. 128 individually in the Scoreboard NCAA Golf Rankings. He also tied for seventh place individually to help Tech advance from the NCAA Auburn Regional and tied for sixth place to help the Yellow Jackets win the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in the fall. The junior added a pair of top 20 finishes at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Tech tied for 15th place at the NCAA Championship and finished the year ranked No. 23 in the nation.