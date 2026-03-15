Golf Returns to Action at Pauma Valley Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 20 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, heads west for its second appearance in the Pauma Valley Invitational. The three three-day, 54-hole event begins Monday at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, Calif.

In its third edition, the tournament features an 18-team competitive field that includes 11 teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-50 rankings. Of the 11 teams in the top-50, nine are ranked in the top-25 – No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Illinois, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 20 Georgia Tech. Completing the field are Colorado State, East Tennessee State, host LMU, Princeton, Toledo, No. 42 San Diego, No. 28 San Diego State, SMU and Toledo.

In the first spring Division I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, nine teams appeared in the top-25 from the Pauma Valley field: Virginia (1), Florida (3), Illinois (8), LSU (5), Oklahoma State (7), Texas Tech (11), Ole Miss (13), Tennessee (16) and Georgia Tech (19).

Tech made its first appearance in the tournament last season, tying for ninth with a 54-hole total of 862 (+10). Albert Hansson, a then freshman, was Tech’s top individual finisher, tying for 13th place with a 3-under-par total of 207. The Jackets finished tied with Arizona State, San Diego State and San Diego, 37 strokes behind the winner, LSU.

The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with four players from each team’s starting five counting towards the team score. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and will be in 13-minute increments.