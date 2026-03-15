Golf Returns to Action at Pauma Valley Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 20 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, heads west for its second appearance in the Pauma Valley Invitational. The three three-day, 54-hole event begins Monday at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, Calif.
In its third edition, the tournament features an 18-team competitive field that includes 11 teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-50 rankings. Of the 11 teams in the top-50, nine are ranked in the top-25 – No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Illinois, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 20 Georgia Tech. Completing the field are Colorado State, East Tennessee State, host LMU, Princeton, Toledo, No. 42 San Diego, No. 28 San Diego State, SMU and Toledo.
In the first spring Division I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, nine teams appeared in the top-25 from the Pauma Valley field: Virginia (1), Florida (3), Illinois (8), LSU (5), Oklahoma State (7), Texas Tech (11), Ole Miss (13), Tennessee (16) and Georgia Tech (19).
Tech made its first appearance in the tournament last season, tying for ninth with a 54-hole total of 862 (+10). Albert Hansson, a then freshman, was Tech’s top individual finisher, tying for 13th place with a 3-under-par total of 207. The Jackets finished tied with Arizona State, San Diego State and San Diego, 37 strokes behind the winner, LSU.
The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with four players from each team’s starting five counting towards the team score. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and will be in 13-minute increments.
Albert Hansson recorded Tech’s best finish in the Pauma Valley Invitational last season, tying for 13th.
TECH LINEUP – The Yellow Jackets will travel a lineup out west that includes Hiroshi Tai, Aidan Tran, Albert Hansson, Benjamin Feuter and Kale Fontenot. Brady Rackley IV will compete as an individual.
Tech is coming off a 10th place finish two weeks ago at the Cabo Collegiate. Tran recorded Tech’s top individual finish, tying for 25th in the tournament with a 54-hole total of 214 (+1). Two strokes behind Tran, Tai tied for 35th after a difficult final round, concluding the tournament at 216 (+3), while Hansson at 5-over-par (218) tied for 42nd. Reuter finished tied for 49th (220, +7) and Fontenot rounded out Tech’s lineup in a tie for 72nd (227, +14).
EVENT DETAILS
Pauma Valley Invitational
- Dates: March 16-18 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)
- Format: 18 holes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, begins 8 a.m. PT
- Venue: Pauma Valley Country Club (par 71, 7,311 yards)
- Participating teams (18): Colorado State, East Tennessee State, Florida (3), Georgia Tech (20), Illinois (9), LMU, LSU (6), Oklahoma State (7), Ole Miss (13), Princeton, Toledo, San Diego (42), San Diego State (28), SMU, Texas Tech (10), Tennessee (15), Toledo, Virginia (2)
- Tech appearances (last appearance): Second (2025)
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.