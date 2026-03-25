Golf Heads West for The Goodwin

THE FLATS – Making its second-straight trip to The Golden State, No. 19 Georgia Tech golf returns to The Goodwin to compete against a large, nationwide field, March 26-28, at the Stanford Golf Course.

The 57th installment of The Goodwin features a 30-team field, headlined by top-25 teams No. 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 22 Stanford. The field also holds 11 additional teams ranked in the top-50: No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati and No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock. Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State complete the field traveling to The Farm.

Following a two-year stint at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, The Goodwin returns to Stanford Golf Course for the second-straight season. The Yellow Jackets are making their fifth appearance in the tournament, but first since 2024. Tech’s best finish came in 2023, taking home second behind Oklahoma. Christo Lamprecht took home runner-up individual honors in 2023.

The format is the traditional 54 holes played over three days of shotgun starts in the play five, keep four format. Teams will tee off from holes 1 and 10 in two waves with the morning wave beginning at 7 am PT followed by the afternoon slot at noon PT.