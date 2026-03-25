Golf Heads West for The Goodwin

THE FLATS – Making its second-straight trip to The Golden State, No. 19 Georgia Tech golf returns to The Goodwin to compete against a large, nationwide field, March 26-28, at the Stanford Golf Course.
The 57th installment of The Goodwin features a 30-team field, headlined by top-25 teams No. 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 22 Stanford. The field also holds 11 additional teams ranked in the top-50: No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati and No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock. Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State complete the field traveling to The Farm.
Following a two-year stint at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, The Goodwin returns to Stanford Golf Course for the second-straight season. The Yellow Jackets are making their fifth appearance in the tournament, but first since 2024. Tech’s best finish came in 2023, taking home second behind Oklahoma. Christo Lamprecht took home runner-up individual honors in 2023.
The format is the traditional 54 holes played over three days of shotgun starts in the play five, keep four format. Teams will tee off from holes 1 and 10 in two waves with the morning wave beginning at 7 am PT followed by the afternoon slot at noon PT.
TECH LINEUP – Georgia Tech enters the tournament off a championship at Pauma Valley Invitational just a week ago, sharing leaderboard honors with Tennessee. Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) and Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) collected top-10 finishes to lead the Yellow Jackets individually, tying for fifth and eighth, respectively.
Tech will travel the same starting five lineup to Stanford: Tai, Tran, Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.). Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) will compete as an individual.
EVENT DETAILS
The Goodwin
- Dates: March 26-28 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)
- Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday in shotgun starts with two waves: 7 am PT and noon PT
- Venue: Stanford Golf Course (par 70, 6,742 yards)
- Participating teams (30): 18 New Mexico, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 22 Stanford, No. 26 Utah, No. 27 BYU, No. 28 Long Beach State, No. 31 San Diego State, No. 34 UCLA, No. 36 TCU, No. 38 Washington, No. 41 Northwestern, No. 46 Colorado, No. 48 Cincinnati, No. 49 Arkansas-Little Rock, Boise State, Cal Poly, California, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii-Hilo, Grand Canyon, Howard, Nevada, Oregon, Pacific, SMU, Santa Clara, San Jose State, UC Davis and Washington State
- Tech appearances (appearances): Fifth (2024 (5th), 2023 (2nd), 2022 (t-6th), 2021 (9th))
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 74 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.