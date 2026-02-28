Golf Heads to Cabo Collegiate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 17 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, continues its spring slate this weekend, heading to the elite Cabo Collegiate, March 1-3, at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In its 16th consecutive production, the tournament brings 15 teams to Los Cabos for three days of competitive golf. The field features seven programs that have won 13 of the previous 15 events held, including Arkansas (2010, 2011), OIe Miss (2012), Houston (2013), Florida State (2015), Oklahoma State (2017, 2018, 2019), Arizona State (2020, 2024, 2025) and Vanderbilt (2022, 2023).

The competitive field features 10 programs ranked in the latest Scorecard rankings – No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Stanford, No. 27 Arizona State and No. 36 Florida State. Also joining the field are Cal, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Rice and UC Santa Barbara.

In addition to the team title, for the third year in a row – and fourth overall – the tournament will once again provide the individual champion exemption to play on the PGA TOUR. This year’s winner earns an exemption to play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in November.

Georgia Tech returns to action after a ninth-place tie at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawai’i to open the spring slate. Hiroshi Tai finished tied for 20th, helping the Jackets climb into a top-10 finish to open the spring campaign.

The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with four players from each team’s starting five counting towards the team score.