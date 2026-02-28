Golf Heads to Cabo Collegiate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf, ranked No. 17 in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Ranking, continues its spring slate this weekend, heading to the elite Cabo Collegiate, March 1-3, at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.
In its 16th consecutive production, the tournament brings 15 teams to Los Cabos for three days of competitive golf. The field features seven programs that have won 13 of the previous 15 events held, including Arkansas (2010, 2011), OIe Miss (2012), Houston (2013), Florida State (2015), Oklahoma State (2017, 2018, 2019), Arizona State (2020, 2024, 2025) and Vanderbilt (2022, 2023).
The competitive field features 10 programs ranked in the latest Scorecard rankings – No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Stanford, No. 27 Arizona State and No. 36 Florida State. Also joining the field are Cal, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Rice and UC Santa Barbara.
In addition to the team title, for the third year in a row – and fourth overall – the tournament will once again provide the individual champion exemption to play on the PGA TOUR. This year’s winner earns an exemption to play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in November.
Georgia Tech returns to action after a ninth-place tie at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawai’i to open the spring slate. Hiroshi Tai finished tied for 20th, helping the Jackets climb into a top-10 finish to open the spring campaign.
The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with four players from each team’s starting five counting towards the team score.
TECH LINEUP – Georgia Tech will put together a lineup this week featuring Hiroshi Tai, Albert Hansson, Aidan Tran, Benjamin Reuter and Kale Fontenot. Tai led Tech in its first spring tournament of the season, finishing tied for 20th at the Amer Ari Invitational, while Reuter followed right behind, tied for 24th for Tech’s pair of top-25 finishes.
Hansson placed 38th at 9-under for the tournament, while Tran tied for 70th and Fontenot was tied for 87th.
EVENT DETAILS
CABO Collegiate
- Dates: March 1-3 (stroke play, 54 holes)
- Format: 18 holes Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
- Venue: Twin Dolphin Club (par 71, 7,156 yards)
- Participating teams (15): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Rice, Stanford, Tennessee, UC Santa Barbara, Vanderbilt
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.