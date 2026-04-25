Golf Advances to Match Play at ACC Championship

Panama City, Fla. – No. 21 Georgia Tech recorded a strong finish in the final round of stroke play on Saturday, battling wind and rain for half the round, to finish 54 holes tied for third and advance to match play at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship. As been reminiscent this season, the Yellow Jackets saved the best for last, carding one of the lowest team rounds of the day with a 3-under-par 285 to finish with a three-round total of 862 (-2). Tech, who has now advanced to match play the past five ACC Championships, will start the Sunday quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed against five-seed Florida State at 7:30 a.m. CT. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 1 Stanford and No. 8 Duke in one semifinal afternoon match. On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Virginia will face No. 7 Louisville, while No. 3 seed North Carolina will take on No. 6 Clemson. Those winners will face off in the other semifinal. The semifinal winners square off in the championship match at 9 a.m. CT Monday. The Jackets got off to a slow start on the back nine (Tech’s opening nine), but gained momentum as they approached the turn. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) finished the back nine birdie-birdie-birdie, while both Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) birdied two of the final three holes heading into the front nine. Tech carried momentum into the remainder of the round to secure a five-stroke improvement from round two and finished stroke play tied for third. Fifteen teams are competing for the prestigious ACC title, which includes 54 holes of stroke play to determine eight teams that qualify for match play. Twelve teams entered the tournament ranked among the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings, with five of those, including the Yellow Jackets, ranked in the top 25. The ACC Championship returned to the state of Florida for the third time in the history of the championship, and will be played at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (par 72, 7,199 yards) for the second time in five seasons. Georgia Tech has had success in ACC Championships played in Florida, capturing the title in 2001 and finishing runner-up in 2022.

Hiroshi Tai finished tied for 10th with a 54-hole total of 3-under-par 213.

TECH LINEUP – Finishing stroke play with consecutive rounds of 70, Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) remained steady all Saturday, playing a nearly flawless round. The senior recorded four birdies with bogeys on holes 18 and 9 to finish 2-under-par and climb into a tie for 10th with a 54-hole total of 3-under-par 213, just five strokes off the individual leader. Making the largest individual improvement of the Jackets, Fontenot recorded a 2-under-par 70 for his best showing of the tournament. After opening with a pair of bogeys in the first six holes, Fontenot played the final 12 holes at 4-under, including three-straight birdies to close out the back nine, and played the front nine 1-under with a birdie on hole No. 3. With the round, Fontenot finished 54 holes at even (216) and tied for 20th. Tran opened the tournament with a 2-over showing before recording back-to-back even-par rounds on Friday and Saturday. The senior posted five birdies on the day to finish tied for 22nd (218, +2) alongside teammate Hansson, who recorded two birdies over the final four holes to post a strong conclusion to the tournament. Georgia Tech had four top-25 individual finishes with Tai (t-10), Fontenot (t-20), Tran (t-22) and Hansson (t-22). Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) was 5-over on the day and did not count for the team score. Reuter tied for 62nd (226, +10). LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – The top three teams after 36 holes maintained their positions on Saturday as No. 18 Stanford topped the team leaderboard at 20-under-par 844. No. 2 Virginia took second (860, -4), while No. 9 North Carolina and No. 21 Georgia Tech tied for third (862, -2). No. 24 Florida State finished fifth (863, -1) and was the final of five teams to finish 54 holes under par. No. 32 Clemson was sixth (+1), followed by No. 35 Louisville (+2), while No. 31 Wake Forest and No. 27 Duke tied for eighth. Duke won the final spot in match play in a playoff against the Demon Deacons and will continue play on Sunday. California’s Ziqin Zhou won a two-hole playoff to win individual honors as three golfers finished stroke play at 8-under-par 208. Duke’s Ethan Evans and Stanford’s Edan Cui all finished tied atop the individual leaderboard.

Kale Fontenot recorded his best round of stroke play on Saturday with a 2-under-par 70.