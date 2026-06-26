Golf Adds Four to Roster

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of four golfers to the 2026-27 roster on Friday. Joining Tech’s program are Carson Baez (Davenport, Fla.), Max Emberson (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Andrew Ferworn (Houston, Texas) and Henry Robards (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.).

Carson Baez

A two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection, Carson Baez played his first two collegiate seasons at Richmond where he posted a career stroke average of 71.20 to rank first on Richmond’s career scoring list. “Carson has performed at a high level coming from the University of Richmond and has shown great consistency over the last two years,” Hybl said. “He is a great addition to our signing class and we look forward to seeing what he does on The Flats.” A Davenport, Fla., native, Baez picked up All-A-10 honors for his second straight season last year, becoming just the third Spider in program history to earn all-conference honors as a freshman and sophomore. He led the Spiders in stroke average (70.89), top-10 finishes (six) and rounds under par (20), while helping Richmond win its first A-10 Championship since 2017. Baez finished third at the A-10 Championship with a 6-under-par total of 210, highlighted by a 6-under-par 66 final round (matching the lowest conference championship round in program history). Individually, Baez won the Loyola Intercollegiate title with a 17-under-par 199, while fueling Richmond to a tournament win with a program record 34-under-par team score. Baez tied for 33rd (213, E) to lead Richmond in the NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. As a freshman (2024-25), Baez racked up five A-10 Rookie of the Week honors to earn All-A-10 conference selection with a 71.55 stroke average – the second lowest in a season in program history and lowest ever by a freshman. He finished second on the team in scoring average, rounds under par (13), top-10 finishes (three) and top-20 finishes (seven). Baez tied for 1st at the National Golf Invitational with a 12-under-par 204 and just missed the individual title, falling in a playoff. He finished the season with another two top-10 finishes, including a tie for 7th at the A-10 Championship. “For me, Georgia Tech has always been my dream school since I was little,” Baez said. “As soon as I saw Coach Hybl take the job, I knew exactly where I wanted to transfer. His prolific resume, combined with the rich history in Atlanta and the “Gold Standard” of Georgia Tech golf, told me everything I needed to know about his vision for the future of this incredible program and how I want to be a part of it.” Baez attended Windermere High where he helped lead the program to four-straight state championship appearances, four straight district titles and two regional titles. He earned 2023 Orlando Sentinel High School Player of the Year honors after winning seven times, including an individual regional championship. Additional accolades included a 2022 individual district championship, named to FSGA Team Florida as a senior, qualified for 104th Florida Amateur as a freshman and co-medalist at the 73rd Florida Four-Ball Championship. He ranked as high as 42nd in the 2024 class, fifth in 2024 Florida class and 89th overall by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

Max Emberson

A top-25 prospect from Thousand Oaks, Calif., Max Emberson brings a highly-ranked pedigree to Georgia Tech as the No. 13-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class and third-ranked junior golfer in the state of California. “Max is going to be a great addition to the Georgia Tech golf family,” said Hybl. “Max has displayed tremendous growth over the last couple of years and is one of the best in the 2026 class. We are excited to have him join us on The Flats.” Emberson captured the 2025 Southern California Junior Amateur title to highlight his junior career. Currently owning an AJGA ranking of No. 31, Emberson boasts a top-10 finish at the Junior North & South Amateur, a top-15 showing at the SCGA Amateur, a round of 32 appearance in the U.S. Junior Amateur and 2024 CIF California State High School Individual championship. Emberson was a high school standout for Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village. In April, Emberson tied for fifth at the Terra Cotta Invitational, just two strokes off the leader, while finishing runner-up at the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in Sea Island, Ga., in December. “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech,” Emberson said. “After visiting campus, meeting with administration and experiencing Georgia Tech’s first-class facilities, I knew it was the best decision for me. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn, compete and grow under coach Ryan Hybl.”

Andrew Ferworn

A collegiate tournament winner, Andrew Ferworn played his first three seasons at the University of North Alabama. In his three-year career at UNA, Ferworn tallied 14 top-10 finishes, captured three individual titles (one in 2025-26 and two in 2024-25), won five ASUN Golfer of the Week honors and was a three-time All-ASUN selection. “Andrew will have an immediate impact on our program,” said Hybl. “He is coming to us as a fourth-year and we expect him to be part of our leadership group. He has shown firepower at North Alabama and we are so excited to welcome him to The Flats.” Earning an individual bid to the 2026 NCAA Athens Regional, Ferworn represented the Lions in the NCAA Championship, finishing tied for 49th after a 5-under-par 66 final round. The Houston, Texas native was a three-time All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection in his three seasons at UNA, earning first team as a junior, third team as a sophomore and all-freshman team honors 2023-24. “I chose Georgia Tech partly because of Coach Hybl,” Ferworn said. “A lot of people I know spoke very highly of him and in my opinion, it felt like he exceeded the expectations I had set. Another reason is the Institute itself. The academics are very prestigious and a degree from Georgia Tech is something to be proud of.” Ferworn recorded four top-3 finishes this past season, including collecting the individual crown at the Florida Atlantic Invitational in October, and was named ASUN Golfer of the Week three times. In five fall tournaments, Ferworn finished top 3 in four. The 2026 spring slate was highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes at The Prestige (t-8) and the ASUN Championship (9). Ferworn won his first two individual crowns as a Lion his sophomore season in back-to-back tournaments at the Cullan Brown Collegiate and Turtle Point Invite as part of a strong fall 2024 showing, finishing top-10 in all four tournaments.

Henry Robards

An all-conference selection, Henry Robards played his first two seasons of collegiate golf at Mercer University where he placed in the top 10 in six tournaments while a Bear. “Henry will be a great addition to our Georgia Tech golf family, bringing two years of collegiate experience to The Flats,” said Hybl. “Henry has developed at a high level the past two seasons at Mercer, becoming one of the best players in his league. We are excited to get to work with him.” A two-year starter at Mercer, Robards collected his best result with a runner-up finish at the 2026 Southern Conference Championship in April, just one stroke off claiming the individual title. His second-place finish marked the best by a Bear in the SoCon Championship since 2018, while also helping Mercer to a third-place team finish, the best at the tournament since joining the league in 2014. Also highlighting his sophomore campaign this past season, Robards picked up top-10 finishes at the Wofford Invitational (t-4), Wexford Intercollegiate (t-3) and Furman Intercollegiate (t-5). With his strong season, Robards was named to the All-SoCon Team at the conclusion of the season having recorded the third-lowest stroke average (71.26) in the league. Robards, a Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native recorded his first top-10 finish in just his second tournament as a Bear his freshman season, tying for ninth at the JT Poston Invitational. He bested that tying for third at the Fripp Island Intercollegiate two tournaments later. “Coach Hybl is a WINNER and is invested in the success of the “family” he calls his team,” commented Robards. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity to play a top 5 schedule in the country and earn a degree from the prestigious Georgia Tech.”