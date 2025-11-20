Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report

THE FLATS – Congratulations to Stewart Cink for capturing the Charles Schwab Cup Championship last weekend and Vince Whaley, who recorded a top-five finish on the PGA Tour.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Georgia Tech had two representatives in the Butterfiled Bermuda Championship last weekend, Nov. 13-16 at the Port Royal Golf Course. Vince Whaley tied for third at 10-under par, just two strokes off the champion, Adam Schenk. Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar tied for 46th at 1-over par.
Anders Albertson, Chesson Hadley, Kuchar and Whaley are on the tee sheet this weekend’s RSM Classic at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Nov. 20-23.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Stewart Cink won the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship last week, Nov. 10-16 at the Phoenix Country Club. With the victory, Cink secured the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title after a stellar year that featured victories at the Insperity Invitational and The Ally Challenge. Cink finished with a 4-under 67 at 20-under 264, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker, the third-round leader.
The win marked Cink’s third of the season and fourth in 36 career starts on the 50-and-older tour. Cink’s professional career is highlighted by eight wins on the PGA Tour, including a victory over Tom Watson in the 2009 Open Championship.
Cink became the 13th different winner in the 24-season history of the Charles Schwab Cup, dating back to its inception in 2001. He became the fourth player to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and Charles Schwab Cup in the same year.
When a year of work pays off 🏆@StewartCink wins by two shots @SchwabCupFinale, his third victory of 2025, and it's enough for the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title. pic.twitter.com/e5QUaxGCGc
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 17, 2025
Your 2025 champ checking in @stewartcink 🤳 pic.twitter.com/YB17XXUIx9
— Charles Schwab Cup Championship (@SchwabCupFinale) November 17, 2025
Raise your hands if you're the season-long champ! pic.twitter.com/yfb0b64dL2
— Charles Schwab Cup Championship (@SchwabCupFinale) November 17, 2025
Stewart Cink has won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the #SchwabCup! pic.twitter.com/j4aAJpvFpd
— Charles Schwab Cup Championship (@SchwabCupFinale) November 16, 2025
KORN FERRY TOUR WRAP-UP
Christo Lamprecht earned his 2026 PGA Tour card, finishing ninth on the final Korn Ferry Tour’s points list after his first full year on the circuit.
Connor Howe played in three events for the 2025 season, highlighted by finishing in a tie for 37th at the Utah Championship. Ross Steelman logged five top-10 finishes in 23 events and made the cut in 15. His season was highlighted by a fifth-place finish at the Visit Knoxville Open in May. Seth Reeves participated in 12 events, while Richy Werenski posted two top-10 finishes, tying for 10th at the Veritex Bank Championship and fifth at the Albertsons Boise Open in August.
Connor Howe ties for third at the Utah Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods. (Photo courtesy of Joe Oliver)