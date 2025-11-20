Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report

THE FLATS – Congratulations to Stewart Cink for capturing the Charles Schwab Cup Championship last weekend and Vince Whaley, who recorded a top-five finish on the PGA Tour.

COMPETITION ROUND-UP

PGA TOUR

Georgia Tech had two representatives in the Butterfiled Bermuda Championship last weekend, Nov. 13-16 at the Port Royal Golf Course. Vince Whaley tied for third at 10-under par, just two strokes off the champion, Adam Schenk. Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar tied for 46th at 1-over par.

Anders Albertson, Chesson Hadley, Kuchar and Whaley are on the tee sheet this weekend’s RSM Classic at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Nov. 20-23.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stewart Cink won the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship last week, Nov. 10-16 at the Phoenix Country Club. With the victory, Cink secured the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title after a stellar year that featured victories at the Insperity Invitational and The Ally Challenge. Cink finished with a 4-under 67 at 20-under 264, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker, the third-round leader.

The win marked Cink’s third of the season and fourth in 36 career starts on the 50-and-older tour. Cink’s professional career is highlighted by eight wins on the PGA Tour, including a victory over Tom Watson in the 2009 Open Championship.

Cink became the 13th different winner in the 24-season history of the Charles Schwab Cup, dating back to its inception in 2001. He became the fourth player to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and Charles Schwab Cup in the same year.

