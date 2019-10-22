Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Open search form
THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley on the other side of the world … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

It is a couple of lean weeks for former Georgia Tech players on the PGA Tour. Chesson Hadley was the only former Yellow Jacket in the field for last weekend’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea, finishing 63rd, and is an alternate for this week’s ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, the PGA Tour’s second event in as many weeks in Asia this weekend.

The rest of the former Jackets will return to action when the Tour plays in Bermuda next weekend. The remaining fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule includes the Bermuda Championship (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico (Nov. 14-17) and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).

Matt Kuchar, who has not competed since the European Open in Hamburg, Germany in early September, is on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia, and would be eligible to play in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Shanghai, China.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying:  J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish will compete in the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

FedEx Cup RankingPlace
Richy Werenski28
Cameron Tringale40
Stewart Cink53
Chesson Hadley69
Roberto Castro145
Vincent WhaleyT160

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  ZOZO Championship • October 24-27, 2019 • Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club • Chiba, Japan • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Invesco QQQ Championship • Nov. 1-3, 2019 • Sherwood Country Club • Thousand Oaks, Calif. • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  season ended
  • PGA Tour China:  no events scheduled
  • All Pro Tour:  season ended
  • SwingThought Tour:  St. Marlo Country Club • October 23-25, 2019 • Duluth, Ga.
  • G Pro Tour:  Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,332,648
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour 		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
145
YTD Earnings
$54,813
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,909,759
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
53
YTD Earnings
$239,239
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Korn Ferry qualifying 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying 		  Last Week
n/a
n/a		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,651,682
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
63
75-76-72-66—289 (+1)		 Points Ranking
69
YTD Earnings
$127,517
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $11,224,756
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
40
YTD Earnings
$305,052
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $3,283,244
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
22
YTD Earnings
$453,544
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $18,829
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-160
YTD Earnings
$18,829

Share

