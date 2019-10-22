Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley on the other side of the world … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
It is a couple of lean weeks for former Georgia Tech players on the PGA Tour. Chesson Hadley was the only former Yellow Jacket in the field for last weekend’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea, finishing 63rd, and is an alternate for this week’s ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, the PGA Tour’s second event in as many weeks in Asia this weekend.
The rest of the former Jackets will return to action when the Tour plays in Bermuda next weekend. The remaining fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule includes the Bermuda Championship (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico (Nov. 14-17) and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).
Matt Kuchar, who has not competed since the European Open in Hamburg, Germany in early September, is on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia, and would be eligible to play in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Shanghai, China.
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish will compete in the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
Travel Update. Up to a 9 hour and 20 minute delay.
Looking on the bright side…I kinda hope we keep getting delayed so I can 😴 💤 on the flight and just turn and burn when I land. Otherwise I’m spending the night in Seoul. 👎 pic.twitter.com/Yym7hXrhVd
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) October 13, 2019
French golf fans, grab your snorkels if you like free golf balls. Over four rounds, I’ve just put ten Prov1x (new to slightly used) into ponds at Le Golf Nationale! Not on purpose! Still had a great time playing here this week! @ffgolf @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/MJbwG9vxak
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) October 20, 2019
|FedEx Cup Ranking
|Place
|Richy Werenski
|28
|Cameron Tringale
|40
|Stewart Cink
|53
|Chesson Hadley
|69
|Roberto Castro
|145
|Vincent Whaley
|T160
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship • October 24-27, 2019 • Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club • Chiba, Japan • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship • Nov. 1-3, 2019 • Sherwood Country Club • Thousand Oaks, Calif. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: season ended
- SwingThought Tour: St. Marlo Country Club • October 23-25, 2019 • Duluth, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,332,648
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
145
YTD Earnings
$54,813
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,909,759
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
53
YTD Earnings
$239,239
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Korn Ferry qualifying
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
n/a
n/a
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,651,682
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
63
75-76-72-66—289 (+1)
| Points Ranking
69
YTD Earnings
$127,517
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $11,224,756
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
40
YTD Earnings
$305,052
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $3,283,244
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
22
YTD Earnings
$453,544
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $18,829
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-160
YTD Earnings
$18,829