Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley on the other side of the world … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

It is a couple of lean weeks for former Georgia Tech players on the PGA Tour. Chesson Hadley was the only former Yellow Jacket in the field for last weekend’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea, finishing 63rd, and is an alternate for this week’s ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, the PGA Tour’s second event in as many weeks in Asia this weekend.

The rest of the former Jackets will return to action when the Tour plays in Bermuda next weekend. The remaining fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule includes the Bermuda Championship (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico (Nov. 14-17) and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).

Matt Kuchar, who has not competed since the European Open in Hamburg, Germany in early September, is on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia, and would be eligible to play in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Shanghai, China.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish will compete in the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.