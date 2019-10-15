Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale post strong performances in Houston … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Cameron Tringale continued the strong play that marked his finish to the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, while Stewart Cink posted his best finish in more than a year at last weekend’s Houston Open.

Cink tied for ninth place after rounds of 70-68-71-69 for a 10-under-par total of 278 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. It was his highest finish since a tie for fourth at the 2018 PGA Championship. After finishing outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and failing to regain his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Finals, Cink has just partial status on the PGA Tour, but has tied for 28th place and tied for ninth in his two starts this season and stands 43rd in FedEx Cup points.

Tringale, who was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame a week ago, tied for 13th last weekend in Houston with a 9-under-par total of 279, moving up to 31st in FedEx Cup points after finishing 106th last season. He finished 16th, 36th and 44th in his other three starts so far in the 2019-20 season.

Roberto Castro, playing on conditional status, tied for 45th at Houston in his third start this season.

Chesson Hadley did not compete last week in Houston, but traveled to Korea where he will participate this week in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, the first of two events on the Asian continent.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish have advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 68th last week at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., and finished the regular season 78th in points for the Charles Schwab Cup, short of qualifying for the Schwab Cup playoffs.