Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale post strong performances in Houston … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Cameron Tringale continued the strong play that marked his finish to the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, while Stewart Cink posted his best finish in more than a year at last weekend’s Houston Open.

Cink tied for ninth place after rounds of 70-68-71-69 for a 10-under-par total of 278 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. It was his highest finish since a tie for fourth at the 2018 PGA Championship. After finishing outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and failing to regain his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Finals, Cink has just partial status on the PGA Tour, but has tied for 28th place and tied for ninth in his two starts this season and stands 43rd in FedEx Cup points.

Tringale, who was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame a week ago, tied for 13th last weekend in Houston with a 9-under-par total of 279, moving up to 31st in FedEx Cup points after finishing 106th last season. He finished 16th, 36th and 44th in his other three starts so far in the 2019-20 season.

Roberto Castro, playing on conditional status, tied for 45th at Houston in his third start this season.

Chesson Hadley did not compete last week in Houston, but traveled to Korea where he will participate this week in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, the first of two events on the Asian continent.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying:  J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish have advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

Elsewhere:  Larry Mize tied for 68th last week at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., and finished the regular season 78th in points for the Charles Schwab Cup, short of qualifying for the Schwab Cup playoffs.

FedEx Cup RankingPlace
Richy Werenski22
Cameron Tringale31
Stewart Cink43
Chesson HadleyT61
Roberto Castro126
Vincent WhaleyT144

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges • October 17-20, 2019 • Nine Bridges Golf Club • Jeju Island, Korea • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  Dominion Energy Charity Classic • October 18-20, 2019 • The Country Club of Richmond • Richmond, Va. • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  season ended
  • PGA Tour China:  no events scheduled
  • All Pro Tour:  season ended
  • SwingThought Tour:  Summer Grove Country Club • October 16-18, 2019 • Newnan, Ga.
  • G Pro Tour:  Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,332,648
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour 		 Last Week
T-45
73-69-72-71-285 (-3)		 Points Ranking
126
YTD Earnings
$54,813
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,909,759
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-9
70-68-71-69—278 (-10)		 Points Ranking
43
YTD Earnings
$239,239
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Korn Ferry qualifying 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying 		  Last Week
n/a
n/a		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,651,682
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-61
YTD Earnings
$127,517
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-68
76-72-74—222 (+6)		 Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $11,224,756
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-13
68-71-68-72—279 (-9)		 Points Ranking
31
YTD Earnings
$305,052
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $3,283,244
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
72-75—147 (+3)		 Points Ranking
22
YTD Earnings
$453,544
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $18,829
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
withdrew
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-144
YTD Earnings
$18,829

Share

