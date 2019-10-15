Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale post strong performances in Houston … J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Cameron Tringale continued the strong play that marked his finish to the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, while Stewart Cink posted his best finish in more than a year at last weekend’s Houston Open.
Cink tied for ninth place after rounds of 70-68-71-69 for a 10-under-par total of 278 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. It was his highest finish since a tie for fourth at the 2018 PGA Championship. After finishing outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and failing to regain his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Finals, Cink has just partial status on the PGA Tour, but has tied for 28th place and tied for ninth in his two starts this season and stands 43rd in FedEx Cup points.
Tringale, who was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame a week ago, tied for 13th last weekend in Houston with a 9-under-par total of 279, moving up to 31st in FedEx Cup points after finishing 106th last season. He finished 16th, 36th and 44th in his other three starts so far in the 2019-20 season.
Roberto Castro, playing on conditional status, tied for 45th at Houston in his third start this season.
Chesson Hadley did not compete last week in Houston, but traveled to Korea where he will participate this week in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, the first of two events on the Asian continent.
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin and Chris Petefish have advanced to the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at McKinney, Texas, and Nov. 5-8 at four other sites. The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 68th last week at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., and finished the regular season 78th in points for the Charles Schwab Cup, short of qualifying for the Schwab Cup playoffs.
|FedEx Cup Ranking
|Place
|Richy Werenski
|22
|Cameron Tringale
|31
|Stewart Cink
|43
|Chesson Hadley
|T61
|Roberto Castro
|126
|Vincent Whaley
|T144
PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,332,648
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-45
73-69-72-71-285 (-3)
| Points Ranking
126
YTD Earnings
$54,813
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,909,759
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-9
70-68-71-69—278 (-10)
| Points Ranking
43
YTD Earnings
$239,239
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Korn Ferry qualifying
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
n/a
n/a
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
YTD Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,651,682
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-61
YTD Earnings
$127,517
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
56
YTD Earnings
¥113,512
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTDEarnings
n/a
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-68
76-72-74—222 (+6)
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
YTD Earnings
$107,621
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $62,900 (combined)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
YTD Earnings
n/a
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
YTD Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
YTD Earnings
n/a
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $11,224,756
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-13
68-71-68-72—279 (-9)
| Points Ranking
31
YTD Earnings
$305,052
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $3,283,244
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-75—147 (+3)
| Points Ranking
22
YTD Earnings
$453,544
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $18,829
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
withdrew
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-144
YTD Earnings
$18,829