Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale post solid finishes at Safeway Open … J.T Griffin begins climb back to the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech has slim representation at last weekend’s Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., but Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale played well enough to post top-50 finishes. Hadley tied for 23rd place at 8-under-par 280, while Tringale tied for 44th at 5-under-par 283 on the Silverado Resort course. Vincent Whaley missed his second cut in three events.

The Tech presence will be even thinner this week, with only Hadley in Las Vegas for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Open at TPC Summerlin.

Tringale, currently No. 31 in FedEx Cup points, is taking the week off to be in Atlanta for his induction into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, which will take place Friday evening at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center.

Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 35th place at the Pure Insurance Championship on PGA Tour Champions and is No. 78 in Charles Schwab Cup points. The final event of the Champions Tour regular season is in two weeks at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. … James Clark tied for 18th last weekend at the GPro Tour South Carolina Open (211, -5), good for $890.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place (279, -9) and was one of 24 players advancing from the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying at Mobile, Ala. First stage qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour continued this weekend (Oct. 1-4) at four more sites, and Oct. 8-11 at two more sites. Those advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage, and the final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Kevin Larsen advanced out of pre-qualifying events last week, but did not make it through the first stage last weekend in San Jacinto, Calif.