Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale post solid finishes at Safeway Open … J.T Griffin begins climb back to the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech has slim representation at last weekend’s Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., but Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale played well enough to post top-50 finishes. Hadley tied for 23rd place at 8-under-par 280, while Tringale tied for 44th at 5-under-par 283 on the Silverado Resort course. Vincent Whaley missed his second cut in three events.

The Tech presence will be even thinner this week, with only Hadley in Las Vegas for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Open at TPC Summerlin.

Tringale, currently No. 31 in FedEx Cup points, is taking the week off to be in Atlanta for his induction into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, which will take place Friday evening at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center.

Elsewhere:  Larry Mize tied for 35th place at the Pure Insurance Championship on PGA Tour Champions and is No. 78 in Charles Schwab Cup points. The final event of the Champions Tour regular season is in two weeks at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. … James Clark tied for 18th last weekend at the GPro Tour South Carolina Open (211, -5), good for $890.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying:  J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place (279, -9) and was one of 24 players advancing from the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying at Mobile, Ala. First stage qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour continued this weekend (Oct. 1-4) at four more sites, and Oct. 8-11 at two more sites. Those advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage, and the final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

Kevin Larsen advanced out of pre-qualifying events last week, but did not make it through the first stage last weekend in San Jacinto, Calif.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • PGA Tour:  Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open • October 3-6, 2019 • TPC Summerlin • Las Vegas, Nev. • FedEx Cup points: 500
  • Web.com Tour:  Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  SAS Championship • October 11-13, 2019 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  no events scheduled
  • PGA Tour China:  tba
  • All Pro Tour:  season ended
  • SwingThought Tour:  Belle Meade Country Club • October 1-2, 2019 • Thomson, Ga.
  • G Pro Tour:  Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
 PLAYERLAST WEEKSEASON STATS
 ANDERS ALBERTSON
 Woodstock, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $460,506
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Etowah
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 ROBERTO CASTRO
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2007
 Career earnings: $7,300,823
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
 High School: Milton
 Status: PGA Tour 		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
101
Earnings
$32,988
 STEWART CINK
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1995
 Career earnings: $37,712,884
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
 High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
T-72
Earnings
$42,364
 JAMES CLARK
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2019
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
 High School: Brookstone
 Status: Korn Ferry qualifying 		  Last Week
T-18 (GPro)
70-69-72—211 (-5)		 Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 DREW CZUCHRY
 Auburn, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: home schooled
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
73-71—144 (E)		 Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
 DAVID DUVAL
 Denver, Colo.
 Turned pro: 1993
 Career earnings: $19,196,243
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
 High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 J.T. GRIFFIN
 Wilson, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings: $61,978
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Fike
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying		  Last Week
T-17 (Korn Ferry 1st stage)
69-73-67-70—279 (-9)		 Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 CHESSON HADLEY
 Raleigh, N.C.
 Turned pro: 2010
 Career earnings: $7,651,682
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
 High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-23
72-69-68-71—280 (-8)		 Points Ranking
T-67
Earnings
$52,140
 SHUN YAT HAK
 Hong Kong, China
 Turned pro: 2013
 Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
 High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
 Status: PGA Tour China 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Order of Merit ranking
56
Earnings
¥113,512
 PAUL HALEY II
 Dallas, Texas
 Turned pro: 2011
 Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
 High School: Highland Park
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 MATT KUCHAR
 Sea Island, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2000
 Career earnings: $50,554,334
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
 High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 TROY MATTESON
 Austin, Texas
 Turned pro: 2003
 Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
 High School: L.C. Anderson
 Status: no status		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 LARRY MIZE
 Columbus, Ga.
 Turned pro: 1980
 Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
 High School: unknown
 Status: PGA Tour Champions		 Last Week
T-35
73-70-73—216 (+1)		 Schwab Cup Rank
78
Earnings
$107,621
 CHRIS PETEFISH
 Danville, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: $15,549 (MT)
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
 Status: Developmental tours		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$11,550 (MT)
 MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
 Alpharetta, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2018
 Career earnings: n/a
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
 High School: Alpharetta
 Status: Developmental tours 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
 SETH REEVES
 Duluth, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $309,588
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
 High School: Peachtree Ridge
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
 Powder Springs, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2015
 Career earnings: $3,879,653
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
 High School: Harrison
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour 		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 NICHOLAS THOMPSON
 Coral Springs, Fla.
 Turned pro: 2005
 Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
 High School: Stoneman Douglas
 Status: Korn Ferry Tour		 Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
 CAMERON TRINGALE
 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
 Turned pro: 2009
 Career earnings: $11,061,413
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
 High School: Mission Viejo
 Status: PGA Tour		 Last Week
T-44
68-74-69-72—283 (-5)		 Points Ranking
31
Earnings
$166,552
 RICHY WERENSKI
 South Hadley, Mass.
 Turned pro: 2014
 Career earnings: $3,283,244
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
 High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
did not play
n/a		 Points Ranking
11
Earnings
$453,544
 VINCENT WHALEY
 Fayetteville, Ga.
 Turned pro: 2017
 Career earnings: $18,829
 Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
 High School: McKinney Boyd
 Status: PGA Tour		  Last Week
missed cut
72-74—146 (+2)		 Points Ranking
T-149
Earnings
$18,829

