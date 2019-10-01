Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale post solid finishes at Safeway Open … J.T Griffin begins climb back to the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Georgia Tech has slim representation at last weekend’s Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., but Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale played well enough to post top-50 finishes. Hadley tied for 23rd place at 8-under-par 280, while Tringale tied for 44th at 5-under-par 283 on the Silverado Resort course. Vincent Whaley missed his second cut in three events.
The Tech presence will be even thinner this week, with only Hadley in Las Vegas for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Open at TPC Summerlin.
Tringale, currently No. 31 in FedEx Cup points, is taking the week off to be in Atlanta for his induction into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, which will take place Friday evening at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center.
Elsewhere: Larry Mize tied for 35th place at the Pure Insurance Championship on PGA Tour Champions and is No. 78 in Charles Schwab Cup points. The final event of the Champions Tour regular season is in two weeks at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. … James Clark tied for 18th last weekend at the GPro Tour South Carolina Open (211, -5), good for $890.
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: J.T. Griffin tied for 17th place (279, -9) and was one of 24 players advancing from the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying at Mobile, Ala. First stage qualifying events for the Korn Ferry Tour continued this weekend (Oct. 1-4) at four more sites, and Oct. 8-11 at two more sites. Those advancing from first stage sites will compete at one of five sites for the second stage, and the final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Kevin Larsen advanced out of pre-qualifying events last week, but did not make it through the first stage last weekend in San Jacinto, Calif.
Guys, the belt is crucial for looking good on and off the golf course.
Lucky for you, I have an #FJFix.
And pay attention so you don't look like an idiot! pic.twitter.com/AZdZrCpOPG
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) September 26, 2019
#ProJackets – That’s why 59 is in his Twitter handle @david59duval
Ten 59s on TOUR: Here’s how they rank https://t.co/z2riUILXFj
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) September 25, 2019
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open • October 3-6, 2019 • TPC Summerlin • Las Vegas, Nev. • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship • October 11-13, 2019 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
- Mackenzie Tour: no events scheduled
- PGA Tour China: tba
- All Pro Tour: season ended
- SwingThought Tour: Belle Meade Country Club • October 1-2, 2019 • Thomson, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Hills Country Club • October 23-24, 2019 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|SEASON STATS
| ANDERS ALBERTSON
Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $460,506
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Etowah
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| ROBERTO CASTRO
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Career earnings: $7,300,823
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
High School: Milton
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
101
Earnings
$32,988
| STEWART CINK
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Career earnings: $37,712,884
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
High School: Bradshaw (Florence, Ala.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
T-72
Earnings
$42,364
| JAMES CLARK
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
High School: Brookstone
Status: Korn Ferry qualifying
| Last Week
T-18 (GPro)
70-69-72—211 (-5)
| Money ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| DREW CZUCHRY
Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: home schooled
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
missed cut (GPro)
73-71—144 (E)
| Money ranking
58 (GPro)
Earnings
$4,425
| DAVID DUVAL
Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Career earnings: $19,196,243
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
High School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| J.T. GRIFFIN
Wilson, N.C.
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings: $61,978
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Fike
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
| Last Week
T-17 (Korn Ferry 1st stage)
69-73-67-70—279 (-9)
| Points ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| CHESSON HADLEY
Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Career earnings: $7,651,682
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
High School: North Raleigh Christian Academy
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-23
72-69-68-71—280 (-8)
| Points Ranking
T-67
Earnings
$52,140
| SHUN YAT HAK
Hong Kong, China
Turned pro: 2013
Career earnings: ¥251,305 (PGA Tour China)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep
Status: PGA Tour China
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Order of Merit ranking
56
Earnings
¥113,512
| PAUL HALEY II
Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Career earnings (Korn Ferry): $344,771
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
High School: Highland Park
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| MATT KUCHAR
Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Career earnings: $50,554,334
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
High School: Seminole (Lake Mary, Fla.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| TROY MATTESON
Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Career earnings: $10,111,266 (PGA+Web)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
High School: L.C. Anderson
Status: no status
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| LARRY MIZE
Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Career earnings: $12,809,047 (PGA + Champions)
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
High School: unknown
Status: PGA Tour Champions
| Last Week
T-35
73-70-73—216 (+1)
| Schwab Cup Rank
78
Earnings
$107,621
| CHRIS PETEFISH
Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: $15,549 (MT)
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Scottsdale [Ariz.] Christian Academy
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
180 (KFT)/58 (MT)/42 (APT)
Earnings
$11,550 (MT)
| MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Career earnings: n/a
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
High School: Alpharetta
Status: Developmental tours
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Money Ranking
64 (SWT)/171 (APT)
Earnings
$1,243
| SETH REEVES
Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $309,588
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
High School: Peachtree Ridge
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Career earnings: $3,879,653
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
High School: Harrison
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Career earnings (PGA+Korn Ferry): $6,591,415
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
High School: Stoneman Douglas
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
n/a
Earnings
n/a
| CAMERON TRINGALE
Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Career earnings: $11,061,413
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
High School: Mission Viejo
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
T-44
68-74-69-72—283 (-5)
| Points Ranking
31
Earnings
$166,552
| RICHY WERENSKI
South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Career earnings: $3,283,244
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
High School: Heritage Academy (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
did not play
n/a
| Points Ranking
11
Earnings
$453,544
| VINCENT WHALEY
Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Career earnings: $18,829
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
High School: McKinney Boyd
Status: PGA Tour
| Last Week
missed cut
72-74—146 (+2)
| Points Ranking
T-149
Earnings
$18,829