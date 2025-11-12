Georgia Tech Golf Signs Two Prospects

THE FLATS – Patmon Malcom and Brody McQueen, two high-level recruits from the state of Georgia, have signed grant-in-aid papers to join the Georgia Tech golf program, head coach Bruce Heppler announced on Wednesday.
“We are excited to have these two young men join the Georgia Tech golf program,” Heppler said. “They are both exceptional student-athletes who certainly fit the mold of the players who have gone before them. Both Brody and Patmon have enjoyed success at the state and national levels, and have been a major part of the successes their high school programs have enjoyed. We welcome both of them to The Flats.”
A member of the Rivers Academy golf team, Malcom has helped the program to three-straight High School Golf National Invitational titles. He finished third individually in the 2024 High School Golf National Invitational en route to the program’s third national championship. Ranked as high as No. 30 nationally in the class of 2026 in the Junior Golf Scorecard rankings, Malcom won four-straight tournaments in 2024, capturing the AJGA Will Lowery Junior Championship and three SJGT titles. He won the Sanctuary Golf Club Junior Classic, Sea Island Junior Classic and Saint Simons Island Junior at Sea Palms in 2024.
McQueen, who qualified for the 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship in 2024, is a top-25 ranked player in the state of Georgia by Junior Golf Scoreboard. He won back-to-back GHSA State Championships in 2023 and 2024, while earning player of the year accolades. In 2025, McQueen was voted to the GHSA all-state team. His father, Eric, played baseball at Georgia Tech, donning the White and Gold from 1996-99, and earning all-ACC second team honors in 1999, before playing three seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization.
