Georgia Tech Golf Legend: Tommy Barnes

By Stan Awtrey



The Georgia golf community lost one of its most endearing ambassadors when amateur champion Tommy Barnes died in 2007 at the age of 91.

In addition to his ability to compete at a high level, Mr. Barnes was equally known for his welcoming smile, his story-telling ability and his amazing memory. Able to battle the nation’s best players, Mr. Barnes was equally adept at making a hacker feel comfortable during a casual round.

“Tommy Barnes was amateur golf through and through,” said Mike Waldron, the executive director of the Georgia State Golf Association. “He was part of a golf tradition in Georgia that includes Perry Adair and Bobby Jones and Charlie Yates, what I call the ‘Golden Age’ of amateur golf.”

Mr. Barnes played a lot of his golf at East Lake Golf Club. When Bobby Jones played his final round of golf, Mr. Barnes was there with him. And in 1988, at age 73, Mr. Barnes shot a 62 to set the East Lake course record, one better than Jones. Mr. Barnes learned years later that Jones, having recognized Mr. Barnes’ potential, had arranged for East Lake to offer a membership.

Randall Couch, the head golf professional at Druid Hills Country Club, said, “It’s incredible. He had the same routine from the first day I saw him play to the last time I saw him play. The way he’d line up his shot, walk up and hit was the same way he’d done since he was a kid.”

That sweet swing enabled Mr. Barnes to accomplish many things on the golf course. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur for 16 straight years; he was the nation’s low section qualifier in 1939. He captained the Georgia Tech golf team in 1937 and 1938. He won the Georgia Amateur in 1941 and was an alternate for the 1950 Walker Cup team. He played in the Masters in 1950, made the cut and tied for 35th.

