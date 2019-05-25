Four Yellow Jackets Named GCAA All-East Region

PING All-Region Teams

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Noah Norton, Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci have been named to the PING All-East Region team announced Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Players across six regions – Northeast, East, Southeast, Midwest, Central and West – earned all-region honors for 2019.

Ogletree is ranked No. 18 in Golfstat and No. 14 in the Golfweek/Sagarin ratings, Schniederjans is No. 26 and 17, respectively, Norton is No. 74 and 72, and Strafaci is No. 81 in both.

The trio of juniors has been the core of the Yellow Jackets’ success the last three years, including a nation-leading six tournament victories in 2018-19. Ogletree (junior, Little Rock, Miss.), with four top-10 finishes in spring tournaments, leads the Yellow Jackets in stroke average at 69.72, less than one-tenth of a stroke ahead of Schniederjans (junior, Powder Springs, Ga.), whose five top-10 finishes leads the team. Strafaci (junior, Davie, Fla.), averaging 70.87 strokes, has four top-10 finishes this year, and Norton (sophomore (Chico, Calif.), averaging 70.73, has three top-10s.

Georgia Tech won the Atlantic Coast Championship in April for the 18th time, matching Wake Forest for the most in conference history. The Yellow Jackets have won six tournaments altogether, more than any other Division I team in 2018-19, bringing to 59 the total number of titles earned by the Jackets under Heppler. His 10 conference coach of the year honors are the most for any coach in conference history. He has coached Tech to 13 of its 18 ACC titles.

Tech, which is ranked No. 7 in the nation by Golfstat and No. 4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, is currently playing in the NCAA Championship in Fayetteville, Ark.