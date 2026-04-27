Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week

He slashed .647 avg / .700 OBP / .941 slug. with a team-high eight runs scored and seven RBI while playing an elite center field. Burress recorded multiple hits in all four games this week and produced three extra base hits, two doubles in the Jackets’ 14-11 10-run comeback against Wake Forest on Saturday before hitting a home run in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 win, clinching GT’s third straight ACC sweep for the first time since 1997.

THE FLATS – Junior Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga./Houston County HS) has been named the ACC Player of the Week the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced today. Burress led the way for Georgia Tech’s 4-0 week, featuring a run-rule win over No. 5 Georgia and a series sweep over Wake Forest.

Burress began his week by going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Tech’s 14-4 (7) mercy-rule win over No. 5 Georgia at Truist Park. It was his fifth career 4-for-4 day, producing four singles, including a two-RBI single in the sixth inning to give GT the 14 runs needed to secure the run-rule.

Drew Burress after a 14-4 (7) victory over No. 5 Georgia at Truist Park#StingEm🐝 x #THWg pic.twitter.com/jCwC2DuHLU — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 22, 2026

He was critical in the Jackets’ 6-5 series opening win over Wake Forest on Friday. He was elite defensively, tracking down a fly ball in the gap with the bases loaded to end a scoring threat while the Jackets were already down, 4-1. He would spearhead a four-run fifth inning with a leadoff single, one of two singles he had on the day, helping Tech erase the 1-4 deficit and win the series opener, 6-5.

On Saturday, Burress went 3-for-4, hitting a pair of doubles, a single and drawing a walk. He came around to score three runs and recorded two RBI, including the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh as the Yellow Jackets delivered the program’s largest come-from-behind win in the 21st century, erasing a 10-0 deficit to win, 14-11.

On Sunday, Burress started his day with a home run, tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 4th most home runs in program history (52). He added another hit later in the game, giving him multiple hits in five-straight games, matching the longest streak of his career. He scored one run, his only game of the week with less than two runs scored, to bring his season total to 59, the most in the ACC and sixth-most in the nation.

Burress enters the home stretch of what is likely his final season on The Flats with 52 home runs, tied for the 4th most all-time and five behind the program record, 209 runs scored, the 10th most in program history, 167 RBI, four shy of cracking the all-time Top 20 list, 52 doubles (16th in program history), 444 total bases, 10th most on program history, a .357 career batting average, 18th in program history, a .715 slugging percentage, 2nd in program history behind Tom Angley (1925-27) and 146 walks to 110 strikeouts.

This is his third ACC Player of the Week award and his first of 2026. He becomes the third Yellow Jacket to earn an ACC weekly honor this year, joining Vahn Lackey and Carson Kerce. Georgia Tech and Miami (Fla.) are the only programs to have won three ACC Player of the Week honors this season.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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