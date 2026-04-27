No. 3 GT Prepares for Tuesday Trip to Kennesaw St.

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at KENNESAW STATE OWLS
APRIL 28, 2026 • 6 PM
Kennesaw, Ga. (Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field)
Probable Starters
GT – RHP Carson Ballard (5-0) at KSU – LHP Jayden Summerville (0-2)
Tuesday – 6 PM
TV: ESPN+ | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nolan Alexander
Analyst: Trey Fowler
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs KSU
Overall: GT leads: 29-10
at KSU: GT Leads: 9-5
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets will travel up I-75 for a Tuesday night game at Kennesaw State in the midst of the greatest season in program history.
- Tech holds a 36-7 record, its best 43-game record ever recorded, and a 19-5 record in ACC play, its best 24-game ACC record ever recorded.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and lead the nation with 13 Quad 1 wins (13-5 vs. Quad 1).
- James Ramsey is the only coach in Georgia Tech’s 131-year history to own a 36-7 record.
- The Jackets have won five games in a row and 14 straight games in the state of Georgia, dating back to March 10.
- Tech is 19-1 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
- The team heads into this week after delivering its third-straight ACC series sweep at home, the first time any Tech team has done so since 1997.
- This is the away leg of a home-and-home series with Kennesaw State after GT won the game in Atlanta, 11-4, three weeks ago – RECAP
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.468) and the most runs (457) of any Power Conference team after 11 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.354 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.618 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in four standard statistical categories: batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.468), slugging pct. (.618), OPS (1.086) and runs (457) and are Top 10 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 526), walks (2nd – 281), doubles (4th – 109) and home runs (7th – 87).
- Tech has scored 457 runs through their first 43 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 43 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 43 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- The Jackets scoring average now stands at 10.6 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.
- GT’s 457 runs are already the 6th highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), if Tech were to score its average number of runs it would surpass 2024 (461) and 2019 (464) for the fourth most runs scored in the BBCOR era.
- GT is outscoring its opponents 457-203, that +255 margin is the highest through 43 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 24 of its 43 games this season (55.8% of games).
- The Jackets have allowed a first inning run in each of the last nine games but has still managed a 7-2 record over that stretch, outscoring opponent 65-23 in innings 3-9, including overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest 14-11 last Saturday, Tech’s largest come from behind win of the 21st
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 52 home runs over his GT career, tied with Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and five homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Burress leads the ACC and is 6th nationally with 59 runs scored this season. He has scored 209 runs over his career, the first Yellow Jacket in the BBCOR era to record 200 runs, and the 10th most in program history, four away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for ninth.
- Jarren Advincula has become one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He leads the ACC and is 2nd in the nation with 77 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- Advincula is also one of the toughest to strike out in the ACC, striking out only once for every 12 at bats in 2026, 2nd behind only NC State’s Rett Johnson (12.9 at bats).
- Carson Kerce leads Power 4 with 22 doubles this season. He is averaging 0.51 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 27 by the end of the regular season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- The Jackets have seven players batting over .350, one of only two programs in the nation with more than four: Jarren Advincula (.428), Carson Kerce (.370), Will Baker (.365), Drew Burress (.360), Alex Hernandez (.353), Vahn Lackey (.353) and Ryan Zuckerman (.352).
- GT is the only Power 4 program to have four players with an OBP over .480 this season: Jarren Advincula(.500), Will Baker (.492), Drew Burress (.484) and Vahn Lackey (.482)
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with five players with over 45 runs scored. No other program has more than three: Drew Burress(59), Vahn Lackey (54), Will Baker (48), Jarren Advincula (47) and Ryan Zuckerman (46).
- This will be the 40th all-time meeting between GT and KSU, with the Jackets winning each of the last three meetings dating back to 2023. Tech is 9-5 at KSU in series history.