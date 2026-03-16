Vahn Lackey Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Junior Vahn Lackey (Suwanee, Ga. / Collins Hill HS) has been named the ACC Player of the Week the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced today. Lackey made Georgia Tech history this week, playing all eight positions and finishing a single shy of the cycle in a midweek game against West Georgia before leading the Yellow Jackets to a series victory at No. 8 Clemson.

Lackey slashed .600 avg / .667 OBP / 1.467 slug over four games this past week, leading the way for the best offense in college baseball. He hit six extra base hits, including three home runs, driving in five runs and coming around to score seven times. Lackey becomes the first Yellow Jacket this season to be named player of the week, earning the honor for the first time in his career.

Vahn Lackey meets with the media after his historic night at Mac Nease Baseball Park. 8 defensive positions played

3-for-4 with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 RBI and 2 R#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/DiAjvQAMDS — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 11, 2026

One of the most complete players in the 2026 #MLBDraft, Vahn Lackey (@LackeyVahn) is hitting .467 with seven homers and twice as many walks (18) as strikeouts (9). The @GTBaseball catcher is now trending into top 10-15 overall pick territory 📈 🔗 https://t.co/23WhixObP4 pic.twitter.com/qi4DqvyRHP — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) March 12, 2026

Vahn Lackey hit 10 HR in the first 96 games of his college career. His 9th HR of 2026 comes in GT’s 19th game of the season. The top catching prospect in this upcoming draft is on a heater, and shows zero signs of slowing down.pic.twitter.com/JkTr93sXVT — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) March 14, 2026

Vahn Lackey is making noise 🔥 🎧 Listen to the full episode of Future Projection: https://t.co/fYQuWZWbhe pic.twitter.com/ebLsiN0Qbk — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 14, 2026

He became the first play in Georgia Tech baseball recorded history to play all eight defensive positions in the same game and finished one hit away from the cycle twice this week, also coming a triple shy of the cycle in Thursday’s 10-0 (7) win at No. 8 Clemson. He is in the midst of a 30-game on-base streak dating back to last season, the longest of his career.