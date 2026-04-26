Tech Sweeps Wake Forest with Another Comeback Win

THE FLATS – No. 3 Georgia Tech continues to find ways to win, this time with excellent work out of the bullpen, a pair of home runs and ruthless approaches at the plate to defeat Wake Forest, 6-5, and secure the third straight ACC sweep at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (36-7, 19-5 ACC) came from behind once again, as they did in all three games this series, erasing a 4-5 deficit after five innings, capped by a go-ahead bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to send the Demon Deacons (28-17, 11-13 ACC) home with three losses.

Tech’s offense utilized the long ball early, getting a first inning two-run blast off the bat of Drew Burress to take the early lead, 2-1, and another two-run homer, this time off the bat of Will Baker to make it a 4-2 game in the third. Wake would battle back, taking the lead off a solo home run in the fifth inning, only for Tech to respond in the sixth inning when Carson Kerce singled home Caleb Daniel with two outs. The score would stay knotted at five until the Jackets loaded the bases with a walk, a two-out single from Burress and another walk. The new Wake Forest pitcher would fire four straight balls to Vahn Lackey leading to yet another two-out RBI and the Jackets’ first lead since the fourth inning before Caden Gaudette slammed the door in the ninth for his first career save.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets improve to 36-7, the best 43-game record in program history.

Tech is 19-5 in ACC play, the best 24-game conference record in program history.

GT has won 19 ACC games in back-to-back season for the first time since 2011 & 2010.

The Yellow Jackets have swept four ACC series this season for the first time since 2011 and three-straight home ACC series for the first time since 1997.

The Jackets secured their 7th overall series sweep of the season, the most since 2010, still with three more weekend series on the schedule.

GT has won 13 straight home games for the first time since 2010 (17 straight) and has won 14 straight games in the state of Georgia.

The Jackets are 25-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season, the best 27-game home record since 2002.

James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach through 43 games (36-7).

owns the best record by any GT head coach through 43 games (36-7). GT held Wake Forest to just five runs today, thanks to four scoreless innings from the bullpen, already the 33 rd game this season with five or fewer surrendered. GT is 32-1 when holding their opponents to 0-5 runs in a game.

game this season with five or fewer surrendered. GT is 32-1 when holding their opponents to 0-5 runs in a game. Tech has scored 457 runs through their first 43 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 43 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 43 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT’s 457 runs are already the 6 th highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011).

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011). The Jackets scoring average now stands at 10.6 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 457-203, that +255 margin is the highest through 43 games in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.354 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.618 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

Tech has allowed a first inning run in each of its last nine games but has still managed a 7-2 record over that stretch, outscoring opponent 65-23 in innings 3-9.

The GT bullpen allowed only one run in 5.0 innings of work, their 31st game with two or fewer runs allowed this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a two-run HR, a single and a walk. His five-game streak with multiple hits matches the longest such streak of his career as he extends his hit streak to six games.

recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a two-run HR, a single and a walk. His five-game streak with multiple hits matches the longest such streak of his career as he extends his hit streak to six games. He hit his eighth HR of the season in the first inning, it was his 52 nd career home run, tying him with Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 4th most in program history. He is now three homers away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the third-most and five away from Jason Varitek’s record (57) set back in 1994.

career home run, tying him with Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 4th most in program history. He is now three homers away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the third-most and five away from Jason Varitek’s record (57) set back in 1994. He has scored 59 runs this season, the most on the team. Burress has scored 209 runs over his career, the 10 th most in program history and four away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most.

most in program history and four away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most. Burress has now delivered 63 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula .

has now delivered 63 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only . This was his 21 st multi-hit game of the season, tied for the second most on the team, behind Advincula ’s 26.

multi-hit game of the season, tied for the second most on the team, behind ’s 26. He has produced 38 RBI this season, bringing his career tally to 167, just four away from cracking into the program’s Top 20 leaderboard.

𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁!!!@drew_burress08 goes DEEP for his 52nd career home run, tying him with Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 4th most in program history!! 408 ft / 108 EV / 20 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Qn4sQgEeQz — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2026

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games, going 1-for-4 with a walk

extended his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games, going 1-for-4 with a walk He has delivered 77 hits this season, tied with Arizona State’s Landon Hairston for the most in the nation. He is averaging 1.79 hits per game and putting him on pace for 96 hits over the course of the regular season and leaving him with a very real possibility of being the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

Sophomore Will Baker delivered another two-run home run in the third inning, marking his second home run in as many days and his third home run of the week.

delivered another two-run home run in the third inning, marking his second home run in as many days and his third home run of the week. That bring his season total to eight home runs, two more than his freshman season. He has hit home runs in consecutive games for the second time in his career after doing so against Georgia Southern and Mercer last season (May 6 and 7, 2025).

He finishes the series with six RBI, the second most on the team behind Advincula ’s eight.

’s eight. He has hit 26 extra-base hits this season, the third most on the team and a large jump from the 11 XBHs of his freshman season.

𝐁𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊!! His 2nd HR in as many days, his 3rd of the week and 8th of the season!! 365 ft / 99 EV / 39 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ifXcrVM68T — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2026

Junior Vahn Lackey drove in the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning when he watched four balls go past him for a bases loaded walk. He has driven in 49 this year, one away from his first-career 50 RBI season.

drove in the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning when he watched four balls go past him for a bases loaded walk. He has driven in 49 this year, one away from his first-career 50 RBI season. Junior Kent Schmidt delivered his 7 th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

delivered his 7 multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Georgia Tech is 5-0 since Carson Kerce was moved into the leadoff spot prior to last Sunday’s game at No. 3 North Carolina.

was moved into the leadoff spot prior to last Sunday’s game at No. 3 North Carolina. He went 1-for-3 with a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning and scoring Tech’s first run of the game, coming home on Burress’ home run after drawing a leadoff walk in the first.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely made his seventh consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.0 innings with three earned runs allowed and two strikeouts.

made his seventh consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.0 innings with three earned runs allowed and two strikeouts. He has only allowed runs in four of his nine appearances this season (41.1 innings) this season.

His ERA stands at 3.05, the lowest among all regular starting pitchers on the roster.

Senior Brett Barfield made his team-leading 18th appearance of the season in the fifth inning, striking out his career-best 19 th batter of the season while giving up a solo home run.

batter of the season while giving up a solo home run. It was the first run Barfield had allowed in 40 days (since March 17) and only the third run he has allowed in his 16.0 innings pitched this season, leading to his team-leading 1.69 ERA.

Barfield is enjoying a breakout season thus far in 2026. He entered the season with a 7.90 career ERA over 35.1 innings and has pitched 16.0 innings with a 1.69 ERA and a career-best 19 strikeouts as a senior.

Junior Dylan Loy took the ball for the sixth inning, delivering 3.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts, two hits and only one walk allowed.

took the ball for the sixth inning, delivering 3.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts, two hits and only one walk allowed. It was his ninth appearance out of the bullpen and his 14 th total outing of the season.

total outing of the season. He has only allowed three runs in his nine bullpen appearances this year, leading to a 1.35 ERA over 20.0 innings of relief.

Loy would get credit with the win, improving his record to 3-1 this season and 9-1 over his college career.

would get credit with the win, improving his record to 3-1 this season and 9-1 over his college career. R-junior Caden Gaudette made his 17 th bullpen appearance of the season, emerging for the ninth inning after the Jackets took the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the eighth.

made his 17 bullpen appearance of the season, emerging for the ninth inning after the Jackets took the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the eighth. He would retire the Demon Deacons in order with two flyouts and a groundout, securing his first career save.

Gaudette has been a stalwart in the Yellow Jacket bullpen this season, pitching 23.0 innings, the most of any pitcher not to have started a game and tied for the fifth most innings pitched on the team.

Gaudette lowers his ERA to 2.74 for the season with his 11th scoreless outing.

Up Next

The Jackets will travel up I-75 for a midweek meeting with Kennesaw State (19-21, 8-13 CUSA) at the new Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field. First pitch is set for 6 pm on Tuesday, April 28 and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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