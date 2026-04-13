Carson Kerce Named ACC Player of the Week

Kerce led the team in nearly every offensive category this past week, slashing .667 avg./.688 OBP/1.067 slug. over the four games, driving in six runs while scoring six himself. He delivered multiple hits in all four games, including three hits in each of the last two games of the FSU series. On Saturday, he produced three hits, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a career high five RBI to help the Jackets record their first sweep over a Top 5 opponent since 2006.

THE FLATS – Junior Carson Kerce (Marietta, Ga. / Popel HS) has been named the ACC Player of the Week the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced today. Kerce led the No. 2-ranked Yellow Jackets to a 4-0 week, including a weekend sweep over No. 5 Florida State to lift Tech to its best 35-game start in program history (30-5, 15-23 ACC).

Kerce has been a critical piece of the Yellow Jackets record setting offense all season long. He leads the nation in doubles with 20, including the three that he hit this past week. Kerce is currently on pace to break the Georgia Tech program record for doubles in a single season (27) set by Jay Payton back in 1994. He leads the team in extra-base hits (20 doubles, four home runs and one triple) and is hitting .408 in ACC play.

He becomes the second Yellow Jacket to earn ACC Player of the Week this season, along with Vahn Lackey (March 16).

Kerce and the rest of the Yellow Jackets carry a 12-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the nation, into a midweek contest against Georgia Southern tomorrow at 6 pm at Mac Nease Baseball Park. Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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