The Cardiac Jackets Pull Off Largest Comeback of the 21st Century

THE FLATS –No. 3 Georgia Tech was down 10-0 after an inning and a half, Wake Forest had scored six runs in the top of the first and added four more in a rain-soaked top of the second, leading to an 87-minute rain delay. When the teams emerged from the delay, the Yellow Jackets (35-7, 18-5 ACC) went on a 14-1 run, erasing a 10-run deficit by the seventh inning and eventually pulling off their largest come-from-behind victory of the 21st century, defeating the Demon Deacons (28-16, 11-12 ACC) by a final score of 14-11.

Before any comeback could take place, the Jackets had to stop the bleeding. That job fell to freshman LHP Cooper Underwood who entered the game in the fifth inning with GT down, 11-3. After walking two of the first three batters he faced, Underwood would induce an inning ending double play, the beginning of 13 straight outs for the 2025 Georgia Prep Baseball Player of the Year as he would pitch a career best 5.0 innings with zero hits allowed, a career best seven strikeouts and only allow three total runners to reach. He held Wake Forest at 11 runs while the Yellow Jacket bats would slowly chip away, eventually scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 14-11 lead, a lead that Underwood would maintain through the final six outs of an historic day at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The offense hit the ground running after the rain delay, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second, all with two outs, thanks to a two-run home run by Will Baker and an RBI double from Drew Burress. Wake would hit a solo home run in the top of the third to make it 11-3 but the Jackets punched back, scoring two more in the bottom of the fifth off a two-run blast from Jarren Advincula, who finished with his first career 5-for-5 day with a career high six RBI. With the score 11-5 and a zero on the board from Underwood, the Jackets would strike for four more runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a fielder’s choice, a two-run Advincula double and a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 11-9. In the seventh inning, it was more of the same as the Jackets delivered six hits, a game-tying RBI from Burress and a go-ahead two-RBI single from Advincula before collecting the 14th run off a SAC fly from Kent Schmidt.

James Ramsey and Cooper Underwood meet with the media after pulling off a 10-run comeback victory over Wake Forest.#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/at3DNJZLUd — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech erased a 10 run deficit, the program’s largest comeback since at least the turn of the century.

The Jackets improve to 35-7, matching the best 42-game start to a season in program history.

Tech is 18-5 in ACC play, the best start since 2011 and tied for the best 23-game conference record since 1997.

GT has won 18 ACC games in back-to-back season for the first time since 2011 & 2010.

GT has won 12 straight home games for the first time since 2022 and has won 13 straight games in the state of Georgia.

The Jackets are 24-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season, the best 26-game home record since 2002.

The Jackets secured their 10 th series win of the season, matching their total number of series wins from last season and the most series wins since 2019.

series win of the season, matching their total number of series wins from last season and the most series wins since 2019. James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 42 games (35-7).

owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 42 games (35-7). GT won the game despite allowing double-digit runs for the first time since beating Florida State 11-10 two seasons ago.

Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 24 of its 42 games this season (57.1 % of all games)

The Jackets scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, marking the 28 th inning with at least five runs scored this year (8.5% of all innings)

inning with at least five runs scored this year (8.5% of all innings) Tech has scored 451 runs through their first 42 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 42 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 42 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT’s 451 runs are already the 6 th highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011).

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011). The Jackets scoring average now stands at 10.7 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 451-197, that +254 margin is the highest through 42 games in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.469 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.621 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.7 – record is 10.3).

The Jackets improve to 9-1 in nationally televised games this season.

Tech has allowed a first inning run in each of its last eight games but has still managed a 6-2 record over that stretch.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Jarren Advincula recorded his first career 5-for-5 day at the plate and recorded a career-high six RBI.

recorded his first career 5-for-5 day at the plate and recorded a career-high six RBI. He hit a two RBI double, a two-run home run and the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to lift the Jackets to the come-from-behind win.

He has delivered 76 hits this season, tied with Arizona State’s Landon Hairston for the most in the nation. He is averaging 1.81 hits per game and putting him on pace for 98 hits over the course of the regular season and leaving him with a very real possibility of being the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

He took over the team-lead for RBI this season, now standing at 56 RBI after producing a combined 64 RBI in each of his previous two seasons.

He hit his eighth HR of the year and second in as many days. Advincula is now fourth on the team in home runs and just three homers away from matching his previous career total after two full seasons (11).

is now fourth on the team in home runs and just three homers away from matching his previous career total after two full seasons (11). He extends his hitting streak to a team-best 10 games and has now recorded multiple hits in 26 of the 42 games this year.

Advincula is doing all of this while only striking out 14 times, the toughest player to strike out in the ACC. He has struck out in 12 games this season, less than half the total number of games in which he has recorded multiple hits.

is doing all of this while only striking out 14 times, the toughest player to strike out in the ACC. He has struck out in 12 games this season, less than half the total number of games in which he has recorded multiple hits. The Santa Clara, Calif. native scored three runs, matching his previous season high for a single game. He has scored 47 runs this season, one shy of his career high from last year at Cal.

In ACC play this season, Advincula is slashing .474 avg. / .532 OBP / .691 slugging. His 46 hits are eight more than any other conference player.

𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐏 He's got HRs in back-to-back games and 8⃣ on the year!

Chiiiiipin away… 395 ft / 99 EV / 32 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/vsj4FlQQ3R — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

ADVINCULA! He's 4-for-4 and just cleared the bases! The Jackets have gone on an 8-1 run since the rain delay…We got a three-run ball game! 👀👀 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/sXTHBjjEcN — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

ADVINCULA IS 5-FOR-5 THE JACKETS TAKE THE LEAD!!! GT was down 10-0 in the 2nd inning. Here we are in the 7th and WE LEAD BY TWO!! 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #CardiacJackets pic.twitter.com/Nxiv4GlCQ3 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

Junior Drew Burress extended his hitting streak to five with a 3-for-4 game tonight, hitting a pair of doubles, a single and a walk. He came around to score three runs and recorded two RBI, including the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh.

extended his hitting streak to five with a 3-for-4 game tonight, hitting a pair of doubles, a single and a walk. He came around to score three runs and recorded two RBI, including the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh. He has scored 58 runs this season, the most on the team. Burress has scored 208 runs over his career, the 10 th most in program history and five away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most.

most in program history and five away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most. Burress has now delivered 61 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula .

has now delivered 61 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only . This was his 20 th multi-hit game of the season, tied for the second most on the team, behind Advincula ’s 26.

multi-hit game of the season, tied for the second most on the team, behind ’s 26. This was his fourth multi-extra-base hit game of the season and his eighth game with at least three hits.

Sophomore Will Baker connected a two-run home run early in the comeback, adding a third RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

connected a two-run home run early in the comeback, adding a third RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Baker delivered his second home run of the week and his seventh of the season, a new career high for a single season.

delivered his second home run of the week and his seventh of the season, a new career high for a single season. This was his sixth game with at least three RBI as a Yellow Jacket.

He has hit 25 extra-base hits this season, the third most on the team and a large jump from the 11 XBHs of his freshman season.

We gotta 𝐁𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐋 His 7th 💣 of the year gets us on the board. Plenty of ball still left…. 404 ft / 107 EV / 20 degrees 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/58CVe7JNCt — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2026

Georgia Tech is 4-0 since Carson Kerce was moved into the leadoff spot prior to Sunday’s game at No. 3 North Carolina.

was moved into the leadoff spot prior to Sunday’s game at No. 3 North Carolina. He went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI, the first RBI of the five-run seventh inning.

Kerce becomes the sixth Yellow Jacket to reach 40 runs scored this season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-sophomore Justin Shadek made his second start of the season and first weekend start.

made his second start of the season and first weekend start. R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos made his 11th appearance of the season and eighth out of the bullpen. He came out to start the third inning and would pitch 2.0 innings with one run allowed on a solo home run.

made his 11th appearance of the season and eighth out of the bullpen. He came out to start the third inning and would pitch 2.0 innings with one run allowed on a solo home run. He has pitched 6.2 innings in ACC play with a very impressive 2.70 ERA over three appearances.

Freshman Cooper Underwood delivered a performance for the ages, entering the game in the fifth inning and pitching 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings, including two innings with a three-run lead.

delivered a performance for the ages, entering the game in the fifth inning and pitching 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings, including two innings with a three-run lead. He would strike out a career best seven strikeouts, over half of his season total headed into today, bringing his season total to 20 Ks.

His 5.0 innings were a new season high, surpassing his 4.0 scoreless innings from a start back on Feb. 22.

Underwood had faced adversity this season, entering the day with a 10.38 ERA over 13.0 innings pitched and seven outings – an average of less than 2.0 innings per outing. He would completely reverse that trend today, recording 13 consecutive outs from the fifth to the ninth innings, striking out the side on three curveballs in the eighth, and serving as the anchor for the Jackets’ historic comeback.

He would get credit for the win, improving his record to 2-0 for the season and lowering his season ERA to 2.45 in ACC play and 7.50 for the season.

Up Next

The Jackets will go for the sweep against Wake Forest tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 pm and will be streamed live on ACCNX. Limited tickets remain and can be purchased HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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