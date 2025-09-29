Devin Stanton Returns to Golf Coaching Staff

THE FLATS – Devin Stanton, who served as an assistant coach for five seasons with the Yellow Jackets, returns to the Georgia Tech golf coaching staff in the same role, head coach Bruce Heppler announced on Monday.

“I’m really excited to welcome Devin [Stanton] back,” said Heppler. “He had a major impact on the program during his time here and I am expecting the same this time around. Devin is well-respected by our team and our players have a great admiration for the support he provides them.”

Stanton, a former standout pitcher for Georgia Tech’s baseball team, joined the golf staff in July of 2019 and served in that role until fall of 2024. Prior to his arrival on The Flats, Stanton spent time as a strength and conditioning coach and professional caddie for several years, most recently working with former Yellow Jacket, Andy Ogletree this past season.

In his five seasons with the Jackets, Stanton helped Georgia Tech advance to the NCAA Championship all five years, including advancing to match play his final two seasons in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, Stanton helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an Atlantic Coast Conference title in 2023 and 12 tournament titles overall.

Stanton began his coaching staff role after serving as a strength and conditioning intern with Georgia Tech athletics, helping with baseball, golf and track and field student-athletes. He brings a wealth of experience, having operated his own business as a physical preparation coach since 2016, and serving as a strength and conditioning coach for Exercise Bioenergetics, Inc.

As a pitcher at Tech, Stanton appeared in 58 games, including 17 starts, over five seasons between 2011 and 2015. Originally from Lilburn, Ga., Stanton graduated from Tech in May 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in management. He made the Dean’s List every semester from 2010-14, and was nominated as a senior for the Lowe’s Senior Class Award, given to senior student-athletes who excel in the community, classroom, character and competition.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF

Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.